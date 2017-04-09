Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 10

CCU showcases students’ ‘Portfolios’ exhibit
“Portfolios I: Senior Exhibition Graphic Design,” an exhibit by graduating seniors with majors in graphic design, opens, going through April 21. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Coastal Carolina University Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College building, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free. (Also, reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 20.)
Ingram Planetarium open six days this week
Ingram Planetarium is open extra days, Monday-Thursday this week for spring break, in addition to its regular Friday-Saturday rotation, with these Sky Theater dome shows through May 20: “The Sky Tonight! – Live” at noon, “From Earth to the Universe” 1 p.m., “Accidental Astronaut” 2 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth” 3 p.m. Details at 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Per show – $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Ride high at county fair, Family Kingdom
▪ Horry County Fair, daily through April 16 – including 2-11 p.m. for “$2 Monday Funday”Monday, with $2 admission for everyone, and $10 wristbands for unlimited rides – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
▪ Opening week at Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, including 1-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission, and wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Georgetown County lines up Easter egg hunts
Georgetown County Parks and Recreation has Easter egg hunts for ages 5-12, each 5:30 p.m. Details at 843-545-3275 or www.georgetowncountysc.org/parks/programs.html:
▪ Monday at Andrews Recreation Center, 510 S. Maple St.
▪ Tuesday at Choppee Recreation Complex, 8189 Choppee Road
▪ Wednesday at Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church Street, Georgetown.
▪ Thursday at Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4450 Murrells Inlet Road.
Seacoast Artists Gallery spring show, sale
Seacoast Artists Gallery’s 14th annual Spring “Member Show and Sale” continues through April 18. Details at 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
Details: At gallery, 3032 Nevers St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common – open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Adults invited to take free computer classes
Adults interested in learning basic computer/word processing skills, and e-mail/web skills, are invited to free classes. Register at 843-488-6200 or hcae.horrycountyschools.net.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays – at Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, Conway; and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600, on Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach campus.
Comments