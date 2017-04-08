Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 9

‘Plantacular Sale’ at Brookgreen Gardens
A “Plantacular Sale” stays in bloom for a final day. Details at 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, a site open until 8 p.m. daily in April. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
Ride high at county fair, Family Kingdom
▪ Horry County Fair, daily through April 16 – including noon-11 p.m. Sunday – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. Regular daily admission (not including rides) $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
▪ Opening weekend at Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, and wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Steer in to cruise-in, Corvette club meeting
▪ Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in, for all cars, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cheesesteak U, 1315 U.S. 501 Business, Conway, next to Oliver’s Restaurant. Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club monthly dinner meeting, welcoming all Corvette owners, 5 p.m. at Crow Creek Resort, in golf course clubhouse, 240 Hickman Road, Calabash, N.C. $24 for meal. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
Long Bay, ‘Listen Up’ concert series conclude
▪ Long Bay Symphony’s “A Gershwin Celebration,” with Amanda Horton, soprano, and Philip Powell, pianist, 4 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ “Listen Up Brunswick County,” benefiting New Hope Clinic, with James Keelaghan – a singer-songwriter native to Calgary, Alberta, who lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba – 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium event center, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $20 advance or $24 at door. 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com, and keelaghan.com.
Plays include finale of ‘Outside Mullinger’
▪ “Outside Mullingar,” 3 p.m. at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ “The Subject Was Roses,” 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through April 16 at Atlantic Stage, a Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including CCU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
‘Ten Commandments’ in flashback movie series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “The Ten Commandments,” from 1956, playing April 9 and 12; “Hello, Dolly!” (April 16 and 19); “An Affair to Remember” (April 23 and 26), “Double Indemnity” (April 30 and May 3); “The Breakfast Club” (May 7 and 10); and “The Sound of Music” (May 14 and 17) . Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
