Fair returns to Myrtle Beach Speedway for second year | Best Bets

OPENING FRIDAY, SATURDAY | 04.07, 04.08
Ride high at Horry County Fair, Family Kingdom
The second annual Horry County Fair opens Friday, going through April 16 at Myrtle Beach Speedway, at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31.
Hours are noon-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and April 14-15, 2-11 p.m. April 10-13, and opening at noon on April 16. Attractions will include daily entertainment on stage and with Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers, and petting zoo, with both of these free to see with daily admission (not including rides): $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger.
Specially themed days include, with “Spring Break” free admission on Friday and April 14 for ages 17 and younger before 5 p.m.; and “$2 Monday Funday,” April 10, with $2 admission for everyone, and $10 wristbands for unlimited rides. More details at 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
Also, Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, begins a new year, open 1-8 p.m. Saturday and April 10-14 and 17-22; 1 p.m.-midnight April 15-16; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday and April 23, otherwise weekends through May 21, then daily through summer, all weather permitting. Admission is free, and wristbands for all ages – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride. Details at 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY | 04.07-04.08
‘YesYouCAN’ Film Festival raises awareness about autism
The public is encouraged to check out the “YesYouCAN” (Champion Autism Network) Film Festival, at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach:
▪ “Aspie Seeks Love” (about a man who searched for love for more than 20 years, and was not diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome until age 41 – aspieseekslove.com), 7:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ Saturday – “The Family Next Door” (about a household with 2 of 4 children who have autism – www.thefamilynextdoorfilm.com), 10 a.m; and four shorts at 1:30 p.m. – “Keep The Change,” “Amazing Things Happen,” “I Believe,” and “Circles.”
Each film block is $8.50, or $7 for student, teacher or senior – and pass for all six movies, at $20 and $15 rates, respectively. Also, separate from the fest: sensory friendly showing of “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” for families with children with autism, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Grand 14, for free.
Details at 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com/2017-films/, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, MONDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 04.08, 04.10, 04.13
Egg hunts, two Seders help mark this time of year
▪ “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny,” Saturdays – both 9 a.m. – April 8 at Tupelo Honey Cafe (reservations at 843-315-3780), and April 15 at Gordon Biersch (843-839-0249). Each $10 ages 4 and older, otherwise free, plus tax and gratuity.
▪ In Conway: Annual egg hunt festival 10 a.m. Saturday at Billy Gardner Recreation Complex, 1515 Mill Pond Road, near shelter, with hunts at 11 a.m. for ages 1-2, 11:15 for ages 3-5, 11:30 ages 6-8, and 11:45 ages 9-12; also seventh annual “Twi-Light Egg Hunt,” for ages 11-13, at dusk (about 8 p.m.) April 13 at Riverfront Park, on Elm Street. 843-488-1950 or www.conwayparksandrecreation.com.
▪ Brunswick County Parks & Recreation’s “Bunny Dayz,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. Shallotte, N.C. with magic show at 10 a.m., egg hunt 11 a.m. or 910-253-2670 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
▪ Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday in Franklin Square Park, on N. Howe St., Southport, N.C. cityofsouthport.com.
▪ At The Well by the Sea Church, 211 Forestbrook Road, in Forestbrook community: annual “Bunny Brunch,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, for free; and Seder meal, 6 p.m. April 13, for free with reservations at 843-236-8852.
▪ Second annual “SpringFest!” noon-4 p.m. Saturday across Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
▪ Passover Community Seder, by Temple Emanu-El, a Conservative Jewish congregation in Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Check if seats still are available – $60 ages 13 and older ($50 members), $35 ages 4-12 ($25 members), and free ages 3 and younger. 843-448-5552 or www.mbsynagogue.org.
SATURDAY | 04.08
Two car show benefits, touch-a-truck on tap
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club’s “Calling All Cars” – welcoming all kinds of cars, and benefiting local charities – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lowes Foods, 111 Pavilion Drive, Little River. Free. (Also: club dinner meeting, welcoming all Corvette owners, 5 p.m. SundayApril 9 at Crow Creek Resort, in golf course clubhouse, 240 Hickman Road, Calabash, N.C. with meal costing $24.) 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
▪ “Cruise to the Rock” Car Show, with Myrtle Beach Car Club (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com) – and benefiting building fund for Solid Rock Baptist Church – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (rain date: 1-4 p.m Sunday) at church, 9623 Scipio Road, in Burgess community, south of Holmestown Road, between U.S.17 and S.C. 707. 843-215-9382, 843-902-3360 or www.srbcsurfside.com.
▪ “Touch-A-Truck,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Parks & Sport Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway, in soccer/lacrosse parking lot. Free. 843-281-3759.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY | 04.08, 04.09
Texas Tenors perform; Long Bay, ‘Listen Up’ concert series conclude
▪ The Texas Tenors, 7 p.m. Saturday at Alabama Theatre. $39.95, $44.95 or $49.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Long Bay Symphony’s “A Gershwin Celebration,” with Amanda Horton, soprano, and Philip Powell, pianist, 4 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ “Listen Up Brunswick County,” benefiting New Hope Clinic, with James Keelaghan – a singer-songwriter native to Calgary, Alberta, who lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba – 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium event center, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $20 advance or $24 at door. 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com, and keelaghan.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY | 04.07-04.08
New exhibits grace gallery, Horry County Museum
At Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport, N.C., open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, two special events in store. Details at 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com:
▪ Annual “Art in Bloom Show,” with four local clubs – Southport Garden Club, The Garden Club of St. James, Coastal Garden Club, and Winding River Garden Club – 5-7 p.m. Friday during downtown “First Friday” walk, and all day Saturday.
▪ “Members Show,” with works by the Associated Artists of Southport, whose members hail from as far as Myrtle Beach, through mid-June.
Also, “Then and Now: The Transformation of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base,” chronicling decades and including the history of the 354th Fighter Wing, has opened at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, for free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
