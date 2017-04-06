Cole Taylor writes with live show in mind, leaving no row out

Two Coles in concert ought to make for a cool night for country music fans.
Promoting his single “Cold Beer,” Cole Taylor will open for Cole Swindell at 8 p.m. Saturday at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (Check ticket availability at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach).
Speaking last week from Nashville, Tenn., Taylor spoke about getting back in the saddle for live performance, after finding major success through composition in the past few years – much as Randy Houser did in helping write Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” before striking gold with his own recordings.
Just as many people know Swindell hit records such as “Chillin’ ” and “You Should Be Here,” Taylor’s music is well known, too, since co-writing hits for Florida Georgia Line, “Sippin’ On Fire,” and Luke Bryan, featuring Karen Fairchild, the brunette from Little Big Town, on “Home Alone Tonight.”
Taylor said having played live shows in college, when he moved to Music City in 2013, he wanted “to hone that skill” for writing, letting stage time take “a back seat, but I’ve always had the performance hat on, so it’s fun getting back into it.”
Playing on Swindell’s tour this past fall “for sold-out crowds” injected Taylor with awe, also reminding him of exactly whom he keeps in mind when songwriting.
“The biggest incentive for me,” Taylor said about expression through lyrics and melodies, “is to touch other people’s lives, and maybe let them say something they were feeling, and find a way to feel it.”
“It all comes back to writing songs,” he said, especially for concertgoers, “that let people get away from everyday life for 2-3 hours. ... People just want to sing along.”
Through touring with other stars such as Swindell, Luke Bryan, and .38 Special, Taylor said he understands why he writes at times “with the live show in mind.”
“Whoever I open for,” he said, “ I watch and try to learn how to interact with every person in the room, because it can be tough to reach the person all in the way in the back, who maybe got there later. ... Garth Brooks was a big influence of mine, and a great example of touching everybody in the room.”
Taylor noted he’s only 25 years old, and he likes partnering with Swindell especially to connect with the “mostly younger crowds” turning out, however, Taylor’s background and upbringing in southwest Georgia only enriched him with perspective and values.
Music provided “a way to grow up, and learn how to work hard and chase your dreams,” Taylor said.
“That’s in the water down there,” he said.
Asked about an earlier single he co-wrote and recorded, “Drop Top,” the video in which Taylor cruises in a Chevrolet Camaro, he remembered his first time in that classic model, his father’s, built in 1969. Although that car wasn’t kept, family rides in Cuthbert, including in the back seat of a Jeep, still make him smile, grateful for his parents’ rolling means of relaxation “to get us kids to sleep.”
A lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, each playing in new stadiums this year, Taylor said the city’s going to be an exiting place this year,” and he looks forward to seeing baseball in Sun Trust Park and football in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, respectively, when his schedule permits.
On this phone interview, Taylor cherished a rare afternoon, after a morning of studio recording, simply “to chill at home” in Tennessee, with his dog.
The pooch, a Jack Russell and pug mix adopted as a rescue a few years ago, is named Nash.
If you go
WHO: Cole Swindell, with Cole Taylor
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
TICKETS: Only single seats remained, as of Monday.
ALSO THIS WEEKEND: “World Famous Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger. Reservations at 843-913-3746.
SOME OTHER MAJOR CONCERTS THIS YEAR: Each at various prices – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, 8:30 p.m. April 28; Aaron Lewis, 8:30 p.m. May 19; Chase Rice, 8:30 p.m. May 25; and Hunter Hayes, 8 p.m. Aug. 12 (postponed from April 27).
INFORMATION: 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach
