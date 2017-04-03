Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 4

Sensory friendly open house at fire department
The Georgetown City Fire Department welcomes the Georgetown County Autism Support Group for an annual sensory friendly open house, with the sirens turned off and lights dimmed, with any family who has a child with special needs welcome. Everyone also is asked to wear blue for autism awareness. Details at 843-436-5900 or 843-545-4213.
Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at fire hall, 1405 Prince St., Georgetown.
‘Edge of Heaven’ movie free to see at CCU
In the “International Film Series: Crossing Borders,” see “The Edge of Heaven,” about people traveling back and forth between Germany and Turkey in search of parents, children and lovers, and with a discussion after the movie. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 5 p.m. in Coastal Carolina University’s The Coastal Theater – Lib Jackson Student Union A-110, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Stamp club convenes, discussing 1898 expo
The Myrtle Beach Stamp Club meets the first Tuesday monthly, welcoming anyone interested in stamp collecting, next with a program on “The Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition of 1898.” Details at 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
Details: 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free admission; memberships $10 annually.
Kennel club gathers at Friendly’s Restaurant
The Myrtle Beach Kennel Club meets on the first Tuesday every month. Details at 843-902-6338 or www.myrtlebeachkennelclub.com.
Details: 7 p.m. at Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. (Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to buy, join dinner beforehand.)
Headliners take turns this week at Cabana
Herb McCandless Jr. and Michael Bairefoot will lead a comedy hypnosis and magic show for all ages, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. James Stephens III, a former practicing attorney, will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, with Joe Bronzi and Brian T. Shirley opening. Bronzi then will headline at 8 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with Shirley and McCandless as warm-up acts. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: At Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. Each $15 or $17.50.
Carolina Comedy Club rotates roster of acts
Choose from “The Magic of Carl Michael,” 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, for $19.95 ages 13 and older, otherwise $9.95; and these headliners: Jamie Morgan, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; and Adam Hunter, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday – each $15 advance or $20 day of show. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Comments