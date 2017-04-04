Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 5

Organist concert series in Conway concludes
A “Lenten Organ Meditations” series concludes with Billy Fallaw, of the host site. A soup-and-salad meal available after each program. Details at 843-488-4251.
Details: Noon-12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway. Free.
State park program covers ‘Nature’s Nasties’
In “Nature’s Nasties,” Wednesdays in April, learn about myths and how to identify and avoid some potential dangers of Mother Nature such as jellyfish, copperheads and poison ivy. Details at 843- 238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
Details: 3-3:45 p.m. (park open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.) at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway. Free with admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, and $3 ages 6-15.
Two plays on tap for midweek peformances
▪ Myrtle Beach Intermediate School’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at Myrtle Beach High School auditorium, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $3 adults, $2 children. 843-626-5831.
▪ “Outside Mullingar,” 3 and 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Fischer/Myrick duo play in rescheduled concert
Coastal Carolina University has three special events. Show details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ Women in Philanthropy and Leadership’s April Inspiring Women’s Luncheon, noon in Alford Ballroom, Atheneum Hall, with Wynn Godbold, founder of Bee Sharp, in keynote address. $15 ($10 members) – Call 843-349-5033 or email wipl-adm@coastal.edu.
▪ Tim Fischer and Brad Myrick Duo, on acoustic and electric guitars, respectively, joined by David Bankston, in a concert rescheduled from October because of Hurricane Matthew – 7:30 p.m. in Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $17; discounts available.
▪ “Big Love,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. $17; discounts available. Parental discretion advised.
Weekly cruise-in rolls at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
