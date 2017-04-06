Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 7

Spring festival fills Inlet Culinary Garden
The Low Country Herb Society’s “Spring Garden Festival” also benefits a scholarship/grant fund – 843-357-1194, or email sclchsnews@gmail.com.
Details: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Inlet Culinary Garden, 5071 U.S. 17 Business S., Murrells Inlet. Free admission.
See movies at library, theater, rec center
▪ “Baby, Baby, Baby,” 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ Strand Cinema, on Friday with “20th Century Women” at 2:30 p.m. and “The Infiltrator” 7 p.m.; and on Saturday: “Arrival” 2:30 p.m., and “Miss Sloane” 7 p.m. – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “The Sea of Trees,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. Free. 843-918-2380.
‘Travels with Darley’ on ETV visits Wyoming
The third season of PBS’ “Travels with Darley,” with Darley Newman, the host and producer – and a Myrtle Beach childhood native – airs 7-7:30 p.m. Fridays with this schedule: “Wyoming National Forests” April 7, “Illinois Route 66 & Midewin” April 14, and “Illinois Ottawa & Beyond” April 21. Details at www.travelswithdarley.com. For other options to view new and past episodes, check www.scetv.org (including 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays on SCC), and www.unctv.org (where this new season will start airing at 9:30 p.m. April 20 on UNC-Explorer).
Details: On ETV across South Carolina – including WHMC-TV 23 of Conway and WITV-TV 7 of Charleston.
See ‘Stars at Sunset’ at Ingram Planetarium
Take in a “Stars at Sunset” program, showcasing stars, constellations and other celestial events visible in the night sky, and with telescope viewing afterward. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. Also, Sky Theater dome shows at noon and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and during spring break, April 10-13, each at same prices.
Special entertainment graces two CCU stages
Coastal Carolina University has special events spread across two campuses. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts, each with discounts available:
▪ CCU Concert and Chamber choirs, with CCU Symphonic Band and Carolina Master Chorale, in Percy Aldridge Grainger Celebration, honoring the late Australian composer and pianist, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $7.
▪ “Big Love,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. $17; discounts available. Parental discretion advised.
‘Free Show Friday’ sails weekly at Boathouse
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Doug McCormick on April 7, Brandon Ray April 14, Josh Phillips April 21, and the Davisson Brothers April 28. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
Church, Calabash VFW serve Lenten dinners
Lenten fish fry dinners are served in two places:
▪ 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church hall, 1100 Eighth Ave N., North Myrtle Beach, with $10 fish or pasta plates, and takeout available. 843-249-2356.
▪ 5-7 p.m. Friday and April 14 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11 for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw; and clam chowder for extra $2. 910-579-3577.
Comments