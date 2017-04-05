Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 6

Two special programs at Waccamaw Neck Library
Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, has two free series. More library details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.:
▪ Friends of the Waccamaw Library “1st Thursday” adult education series, 10 a.m. with Ron Roth, an Underground Railroad national historian, speaking on “Bound for Canaan.” (Also, Andrea DeMuth, from Brookgreen Gardens, with “Lowcountry Native Animals,” on May 4; and Joe Bonaparte, from Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach, with “Slow Food Waccamaw,” June 1.) 843-314-3177, or www.thefowl.org.
▪ Litchfield Tea & Poetry Series, concluding with Kate Daniels, on “Hard Lines: Rough South Poetry.” Email bardowl2@aol.com or libbypoet@gmail.com; to reserve a seat, email sbremner@gtcounty.org.
Golf book author speaks at Calabash gallery
J. Peter (Pete) Hoyer, author of “Characters On the Green: Everyday Golfers are the Real Character of the Game,” will speak as part of a “Coffee with the Authors” series. Details at 910-575.5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
Details: 10-11 a.m. at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W., Calabash, N.C. Free.
L.W. Paul farm fires up cooking demos
Catch cooking demonstrations at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Details at 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway – which is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
‘Lion King Jr.,’ ‘Outside Mullingar’ among plays
▪ Myrtle Beach Intermediate School’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School auditorium, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $3 adults, $2 children. 843-626-5831.
▪ “The Subject Was Roses,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 16 at Atlantic Stage, a Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including CCU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Big Love,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. $17; discounts available. Parental discretion advised. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ “Outside Mullingar,” 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Adults invited to take free computer classes
Adults interested in learning basic computer/word processing skills, and e-mail/web skills, are invited to free classes. Register at 843-488-6200 or hcae.horrycountyschools.net.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays – at Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, Conway; and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600, on the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach campus.
