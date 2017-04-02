Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 3

Seacoast Artists Gallery opens spring show, sale
The 14th annual Spring “Member Show and Sale,” opens, going through April 18, including an awards reception, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Details at 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
Details: At Seacoast Artists Gallery, 3032 Nevers St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common – open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Financial workshops rotate among library branches
The Georgetown County Library system will present free financial workshops at three branches in April. Details at 843-545-3327 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: All noon-12:45 p.m. – “SNAP, Tax Help, and Other Assistance Services” on Monday, “What Money Really Is” Tuesday, and “Get Rid of Debt!” Friday, all at main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown; and “Business Basics” Wednesday at Andrews branch, 105 N. Morgan St.
‘Veterans Awareness Series’ at Chapin Libary
Veterans and their family members and friends are invited to “Veterans Awareness Series,” on with Bernard McLeroy, a peer support specialist from the Myrtle Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Clinic, covering such topics as counseling, re-entry, housing, mental health, education, compensation and employment. Free, with reservations appreciated. Details at 843-918-1295, www.chapinlibrary.org, or e-mail at felton@chapinlibrary.org.
Details: 1-3 p.m. (also on first Friday monthly in June, August, and October-December) at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway.
Andrews Elementary presents spring musical
Students will perform a spring musical. Details at 843-264-3419 or www.aes.gcsd.k12.sc.us.
Details: 6 p.m. at Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road, Andrews.
‘Clybourne Park’ auditions at Conway theater
Open auditions are available for Theatre of the Republic’s “Clybourne Park,” for performances on two weekends starting May 27. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway.
GTS Theatre rotates trio of shows for week
The GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel – continues its spring slate of shows, with this schedule this week. Prices vary by show. Details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
▪ “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
▪ “Beach Party” 1960s tribute, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
▪ “’70s Tribute Show,” 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Coastal Kayaking’ hits salt marsh every Monday
Mondays in “Coastal Kayaking,” take a guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – Pre-registration required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. More natrure program details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon – Meet by 9:45 a.m. at gift shop at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens, then caravan to from Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance. $40.
Model trains roll across club’s site in mall
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Also, check out the club’s construction of a new, Lionel size layout, replacing one that was 5 years old and with hopes it’s ready by Easter. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
