Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 2

‘Advantage Games’ to fill Pelicans’ baseball field
The third annual Reggie Sanders Foundation “Advantage Games” is geared to people of all ages with disabilities. Details at 843-712-1947 or reggiesandersfoundation.org (for advance signup).
Details: 1:30-5 p.m. (registration opens 12:45 p.m.) at TicketReturn.Com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Robert M. Grissom Parkway – home of the 2015-16 Carolina League Champion Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Free.
Final bows coming for 3 of 4 plays
▪ “South Pacific,” 2 p.m. at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, at Salem Road, in Burgess community. $15 adults, $12 seniors, and $8 students. 843-650-5600 or www.sjhsdrama.com.
▪ “Anything Goes,” 3 p.m. at Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. $20. 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
▪ “The Lion King Jr.,” by Theatre of the Republic’s Coastal Youth Theatre Arts School, 3 p.m. $15 ages 17 and older, otherwise $7. 843-488-0821, www.coastalyouththeatre.com, or email lundacornelius@gmail.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “The Subject Was Roses,” 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through April 16, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
‘Muse on the Waccamaw’ contest opens in Conway
Create! Conway opens the “Muse on the Waccamaw” Songwriting Contest, for a grand prize of a hand-blown glass trophy from Conway Glass, a recording package from Southern Harmony Recording Studio in Florence, and a featured slot for Conway’s Live Oaks Art & Music Festival in October. Monthly preliminary rounds will lead to finals in August. Details from Brian Roessler, by emailing brian_roessler_music@yahoo.com, and at www.createconway.org.
Details: 3 p.m. at The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St, Conway. $5 entry.
‘Garden Party’ helps Miss Ruby’s Kids
Join the annual “Garden Party” – for Miss Ruby’s Kids, an early childhood education program in Georgetown County. Details at 843-527-0277 or www.missrubyskids.net.
Details: 3 p.m. at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. $100.
Trombonist gives concert in CCU recital hall
In “American Music for Trombone,” Chris Connolly will perform Eric Ewazen’s “Palmetto Suite,” a Lowcountry portrait written for the Boston Symphony’s principal trombonist, as well as compositions by Richard Peaslee, Astor Piazzolla and Arthur Pryor, and two new compositions by Coastal Carolina University faculty members Andrew Fowler and Donald Sloan. Details at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 4 p.m. in CCU’s Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $7.
Indigo Choral Society cues up spring concert
The Indigo Choral Society will perform its spring concert, “Broadway, Disney, and More.” Details at 843-546-2194 or www.indigochoral.com.
Details: 4 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free, but donations appreciated.
‘Taste of Passion’ benefits Carolina Master Chorale
The “Taste of Passion” benefit for the Carolina Master Chorale will include “Best of Broadway” vocal performances and Diane DeVaughn Stokes as emcee. Details at 843-444-5774 or carolinamasterchorale.com.
Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. $65.
‘Clybourne Park’ auditions at Conway theater
Open auditions are available for Theatre of the Republic’s “Clybourne Park,” for performances on two weekends starting May 27. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday-Monday at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway.
‘Never Ending Story’ in flashback movie series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “The Never Ending Story,” from 1984, playing April 2 and 5; “The Ten Commandments” (April 9 and 12); and “Hello, Dolly!” (April 16 and 19). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
