Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 1

Extravaganzas span both local state parks
Mostly free with park admission: $5 for ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger:
▪ “Outdoor Recreation Day,” at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, just south of city limits, with “Cache In Trash Out” litter cleanup with geocachers, 9-11 a.m. (free park admission till 9:30 a.m. for participants; bring own trash bags and gloves); “Campfires Made Easy,” noon-12:30 p.m.; campfire cooking demonstration, 1-2 p.m.; and “Geocaching 101,” 3-4 p.m. (for ages 8 and older, with adult accompaniment through ages 12). 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Third annual “Birds of Prey Day,” at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Litchfield Beach and Murrells Inlet, and across from Brookgreen Gardens, with guided bird walk, 10-11 a.m.; meet-and-greet with zoo residents from Brookgreen Gardens, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free-flight show with The Center for Birds of Prey from Awendaw, 1-2 p.m.; “Owl Pellet CSI,” 2-3 p.m.; “Children’s Owl Nature Craft” time, 3-4 p.m.; and outdoor screening of “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole,” 8 p.m. 843-235-8755 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Fests cover seniors, trains, food trucks
▪ “Myrtle Beach Senior Expo,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Barefoot Resort Conference Center, across drawbridge from road along north edge of Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach (by Alligator Adventure). Free; register at www.whoscoming.com/seniorexpo. Also, everyone’s asked to bring donations of pet food/treats for local shelters. 843-369-1556 or www.myrtlebeachseniorexpo.com.
▪ Grand Strand Model Railroaders, co-host of “Coastal Carolina Trainfest,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, at Coastline Conference Center, 501 Nutt St., Wilmington, N.C. Ticket covers both days: $10 ages 17 and older, free ages 16 and younger with adult, and includes free admission to Wilmington Railroad Museum, across street. www.coastalcarolinatrainfest.org. (Visit Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site, 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free. 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.)
▪ Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. along Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, between Eighth and Ninth avenues North. Free admission. 843-855-0527 or www.myrtlebeachfoodtruckfestival.com.
Children’s events, all free, include two egg hunts
Free admission for each:
▪ Egg Hunt and Kids Festival, 10-11:30 a.m. at Surfside Christian Church, 340 N. Azalea Drive, Surfside Beach. 843-238-4779.
▪ Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. (rain date April 8) at Calabash Community Park, 868 Persimmon Road. 910-579-6747 or www.townofcalabash.net.
▪ “Kid’s Day in the Park,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, at Howe Street and E. West Street in Southport, N.C., including storytelling at noon. 516-238-5627, or email ri22su29@aol.com.
Museums busy with themes, new exhibits
▪ “Spring Planting Day,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway. Free. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Opening of “Ribbit The Exhibit,” Saturday, a traveling collection of larger-than-life, copper frogs sculpted by J.A. Cobb, through July 9, at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily in April. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ “What’s in the Water?” program, with Richard Hilderman, a retired biochemist from Clemson University, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
Bevy of student productions across area
▪ Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, at Salem Road, in Burgess community. $15 adults, $12 seniors, and $8 students. 843-650-5600 or www.sjhsdrama.com.
▪ “Anything Goes,” 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. $20. 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
▪ “Coppelia” by Coastal Dance Centre’s Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre, 4 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 2901 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. $20 general, $18 ages 65 and older and for groups of 15 more individuals, and free ages 3-13 with accompanying adult. 843-839-5678, 843-651-2006 or cybt.org.
▪ “The Lion King Jr.,” by Theatre of the Republic’s Coastal Youth Theatre Arts School, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $15 ages 17 and older, otherwise $7. 843-488-0821, www.coastalyouththeatre.com, or email lundacornelius@gmail.com.
▪ “Big Love,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and April 5-7, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 8, in Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17. Parental discretion advised. $17; discounts available. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
McClellanville-made movie among options for outings
▪ Strand Cinema: “Sophie and the Rising Sun” (filmed in McClellanville) at 2:30 and 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “Homemade Laughter,” with brothers Lamont and Shaton Grate, 6 p.m. at Kingston Lake Education and Business Center, 3410 Church St., Loris. 843-756-0992.
Benefits include ‘Run for Shelter,’ ‘Hobnob at Hobcaw’
▪ “Run for the Shelter” 5K and 1-mile Dog Walk, for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway, with run at 9 a.m., walk 11 a.m., and “Doggie Bone Hunt” noon. 5K entry $30; walk or bone hunt $15 each, or both $25. 843-249-4948 or www.hsnmb.org.
▪ Mini-Golf Tournament, for Coastal Carolina University’s Recreation and Sport Management scholarship, 9 a.m.-noon at Shipwreck Island Adventure Golf, 2201 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Business. $10. Email djfreeman@g.coastal.edu.
▪ Easter Bake Sale benefit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, at 33rd Avenue North Extension and U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. 843-449-9684, or email jsweat@ai-restoration.com.
▪ Rich Johnson Band concert, for Bi-Polar Depression Support Alliance for Adam Gregory Metcalfe, 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Southern Comfort Restaurant, 13089 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Pawleys Island. 843-314-9369.
▪ Waccamaw Riverkeeper’s “Hobnob at Hobcaw” Oyster Roast, 4 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony’s Kimbel Lodge, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown, for $34 ($30 Winyah Rivers Foundation members) ages 14 and older, otherwise free. 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
▪ “Shared Traditions,” for Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., program 7:30, at Coastal Carolina University Edwards Humanities and Fine Arts Building, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $100, semi-formal attire. 843-349-2421.
Art show, social dance among other events
▪ Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Elks Lodge 2797, 3816 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ “BaconFest,” 11 a.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission; sampling tickets $1. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ “Unity in the Community” event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Greater True Light Ministries, 485 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, at Oak Forest Lane. 843-236-2159 or email alester4330@hotmail.com.
▪ “April Fool Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m. at At La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5; also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ “Spring Art Show,” 5-8 p.m. at Gifu Art Gallery, 510 U.S. 17 Business S., Surfside Beach. 843-450-2202 or www.gifuartgallery.com.
▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
Oak Ridge Boys, Atlantic Stage play north Strand
▪ The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $40.95, $48.95 or $57.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and www.oakridgeboys.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s “The Subject Was Roses,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 16, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Authors sign copies of their books at stores
▪ Dianne Hardman (“Novels, Mask of Lies and Death Knows No Silence”), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – in benefit for North Strand Housing Shelter – at Repeat Junction Vintage Shops at “The Red Barn,” 4340 Big Barn Drive, Little River. 843-331-6325, or email cdchardman@gmail.com.
▪ Bruce Jarvis (“Code Name: Arc Angel. The Demise of the Devil”), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, .3346 Reed St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, 843-238-2917.
