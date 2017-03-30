No joking around with array of outings booked to start April

To say spring has sprung is no joke, especially this Friday, on the eve of April Fool’s Day.
The month ahead is abloom with festivals and outings to celebrate the season, and the sampling of events through Easter weekend in this article has something to whet almost anyone’s appetite to get out.
Both local state parks have special extravaganzas this Saturday, also a great time to showcase for visitors so much repairs and improvements made since Hurricane Matthew struck in eary October, closing the sites for a couple of weeks each.
At Myrtle Beach State Park, host for “Outdoor Recreation Day,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m., everyone strolling, bicycling or driving the road south from the pier shop will notice four wooden, replacement beach-access boardwalks. Walk S3 remains the link with a ramp, for ease in wheelchair access, and the other three accesses, like the four boardwalks leading to the beach on the north end, entail just a few steps to climb and descend, in traversing dunes.
Gerald Ives, the park’s manager, voiced happiness last week at nearing completion of the south beach boardwalks, with even better amenities.
“With the repairs,” Ives said, “our boardwalks will be a tremendous improvement. The repairs also allowed us to make some changes such as new plumbing and shower fixtures that we hope will better serve our guests washing off all that excess sand. We also resurfaced the shower pads to help with proper draining and make them more user friendly.”
Huntington Beach State Park will have its annual “Birds of Prey Day,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, also with an outdoor screening of “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole” at 8 p.m. The Center for Birds of Prey, from Awendaw, again will bring some of its avian stars for flight demonstrations, 1-2 p.m.
Mike Walker, a longtime interpretive park ranger at Huntington Beach, said this third year in giving raptors their day in the sun “grew out of our old ‘Wildlife and History Day’ program” that was part of “Can-Am Days,” dating back “to the late 1990s.”
Improvements there this winter took big steps as well, as Phil Gaines, director of the S.C. State Park Service, lauded earlier this month in a weekly parks system “Point of Pride” email newsletter. Since the hurricane destroyed the 350-foot-long raised boardwalk for the North Beach access, the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park helped in arranging a new concrete sidewalk replacement, which will cut down in long-term maintenance costs, averting any need to replace wood boards and hammer in new nails.
Also, the hurricane-damaged walkway along the south side of the causeway, on Mullet Pond – with its freshwater array of wildlife – has been restored, also for prime alligator viewing as the weather warms up.
Savor the sights at both local state parks
Mostly free with park admission: $5 for ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger:
▪ At Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, just south of city limits: “Outdoor Recreation Day,” Saturday, with “Cache In Trash Out” litter cleanup with geocachers, 9-11 a.m. (free park admission till 9:30 a.m. for participants; bring own trash bags and gloves); “Campfires Made Easy,” noon-12:30 p.m.; campfire cooking demonstration, 1-2 p.m.; and “Geocaching 101,” 3-4 p.m. (for ages 8 and older, with adult accompaniment through ages 12). Also, “Art Under the Oaks: Sea Turtle Painting,” noon or 2:30 p.m. Sunday, for $25 (room for 20 per session; register by Thursday). 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Third annual “Birds of Prey Day,” Saturday at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Litchfield Beach and Murrells Inlet, across from Brookgreen Gardens, with guided bird walk, 10-11 a.m.; meet-and-greet with zoo residents from Brookgreen Gardens, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free-flight show by The Center for Birds of Prey from Awendaw, 1-2 p.m.; “Owl Pellet CSI,” 2-3 p.m.; “Children’s Owl Nature Craft” time, 3-4 p.m.; and outdoor screening of “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” 8 p.m. 843-235-8755 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Horry County Fair opens April 7 at Speedway
The second annual Horry County Fair is April 7-16 at Myrtle Beach Speedway at 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31: noon-11 p.m. April 7-9 and 14-15, 2-11 p.m. April 10-13, and opening at noon on April 16.
Attractions will include daily entertainment on stage and with Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers, and a petting zoo, with both of these free to see with daily admission (not including rides): $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger. Specially themed days include “$2 Monday Funday,” April 10, with $2 admission for everyone, and $10 wristbands for unlimited rides; and “Senior Citizen Day” April 12 with free admission all day for ages 65 and older. Details at 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
Museums busy with events, new exhibits
▪ Horry County Museum events include: opening of exhibit “Then and Now: The Transformation of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base,” Friday, at museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (843-915-5320); and at L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway,open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (843-365-3596): “Spring Planting Day” on Saturday; cooking demos, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6 and May 4; Wash Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25; and “Sawmill Saturday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29. All free. www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (until 8 p.m. for April): Opening of “Ribbit The Exhibit,” Saturday, a traveling collection of larger-than-life, copper frogs sculpted by J.A. Cobb, through July 9; “Plantacular Sale,” April 8-9. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. Also, “Whispering Wings” butterfly house open for half-hour visits daily through Oct. 30, for extra $3 for ages 13 and older, $2 ages 4-12. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
Benefits feast on food trucks, run/walk, literacy
▪ Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday along Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, between Eighth and Ninth avenues North, with entertainment 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. by Brad Long, 2-4 by Paul Grimshaw Band, and 5-7 p.m. Tru Sol. Free admission. Also: cornhole tournament, noon-4 p.m., for $10 team or $5 player (register at coastaltailgating.com/tournament-registration/). 843-855-0527 or www.myrtlebeachfoodtruckfestival.com.
▪ Annual “Run for the Shelter” 5K and 1-mile Dog Walk, for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway, with run at 9 a.m., walk 11 a.m., and “Doggie Bone Hunt” noon. 5K entry $25 by Friday at www.grandstrandrunner.com, otherwise $30; walk or bone hunt $15 each, or both $25. 843-249-4948 or www.hsnmb.org.
▪ Annual “Garden Party” – for Miss Ruby’s Kids, an early childhood education program in Georgetown County – 3 p.m. Sunday at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. $100.▪ 843-527-0277 or www.missrubyskids.net.
Awareness for nature/habitat preservation
▪ The Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 40 miles south of Georgetown – southbound, take first left turn after Dollar General: “Migratory Bird Walks on the Atlantic Flyway,” 8:30-10:30 a.m. April 8 and 15, and May 20 and 27. Each $20 ($15 members), including morning site tour and flight demos. Also: “Birding by Boat in Stumphole Swamp” benefit, at Lake Marion, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 13, from Santee State Park, for $40 ($32 members) and $2 parking. 843-971-7474. Advance purchase for all outings also available at 888-448-7260 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.
▪ Waccamaw Riverkeeper events: “Hobnob at Hobcaw” Oyster Roast benefit, 4 p.m. Saturday at Hobcaw Barony’s Kimbel Lodge, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown, for $34 ($30 Winyah Rivers Foundation members) ages 14 and older, otherwise free; and in Conway – “Clean Up Our Local Waterways Kickoff,” 1 p.m. April 9 at Pitch Landing, and with dedication of river bench given in honor of Loralee Badgett; and “River Walk-Paddle and Celebration on the Waccamaw,” 10 a.m.-noon April 22 from Conway Riverwalk to Conway Marina (free paddleboats to borrow, first come, first served). 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
▪ Murrells Inlet 2020 preservation group events: “Race for the Inlet,” 8 a.m. April 15, with 8k and 5k, for $30 or $25 entry, respectively, with $5 late fee added as of April 13; and 26th annual “Spring Tide: A Day for the Inlet,” April 30, with land and water cleanup, 9:30 a.m.-noon from Hot Fish Club Gazebo, by Morse Landing, on U.S. 17 Business South, Murrells Inlet, then “Great Murrells Inlet Chowder Cook-off and Danny’s BBQ, at 12:30-4 p.m., and free for cleanup volunteers. 843-357-2007, 603-707-2815 or murrellsinletsc.com.
Easter/Passover celebrations
▪ Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday (rain date April 8) at Calabash Community Park, 868 Persimmon Road. 910-579-6747 or www.townofcalabash.net.
▪ “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny,” Saturdays – all 9 a.m. – April 8 at Tupelo Honey Cafe (reservations at 843-315-3780), and April 15 at Gordon Biersch (843-839-0249). Each $10 ages 4 and older, otherwise free, plus tax and gratuity.
▪ Brunswick County Parks & Recreation’s “Bunny Dayz,” 10 a.m.-noon April 8 at Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. Shallotte, N.C. with magic show at 10 a.m., egg hunt 11 a.m. or 910-253-2670 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
▪ Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. April 8 in Franklin Square Park, on N. Howe St., Southport, N.C. cityofsouthport.com.
▪ At N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach: 15th annual “Alligator Egg Hunts,” for ages 3-12, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 8 and 15, for $21 (or $12 member) per child, $10.95, and $10.95 non-member adult; and “5K Race for the Planet” benefit, 8 a.m. April 23 from $30 by Saturday, $35 April 2-22, or $40 at 7 a.m. on race day. Register at 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher-special-events.
▪ Passover Community Seder, by Temple Emanu-El, a Conservative Jewish congregation in Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m. April 10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, with reservations requested by Monday. $60 ages 13 and older ($50 members), $35 ages 4-12 ($25 members), and free ages 3 and younger. 843-448-5552 or www.mbsynagogue.org.
▪ “Easter Egg Plunge,” April 14 at Myrtle Beach’s Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal St.: 1 p.m. for ages 3-4, and 1:30 p.m. for ages 5-12, also with Easter Bunny meet-and-greet. Free, with registration due Monday at 843-918-1476 or 843-918-1463.
▪ Old Bridge Preservation Society events, at Sunset Beach Town Park, 206 Sunset Blvd.: Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. April 14 (weather permitting; no rain date, so double check at 910-363-6585), for free. Also: fifth Annual Strawberry and Wine Festival benefit, including Mike’s Garage Band, noon-5 p.m. April 30, for $5 (more details on this at 910-579-9021). www.oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Other special outings, mostly outside
▪ “Myrtle Beach Senior Expo,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Barefoot Resort Conference Center, across drawbridge from road along north edge of Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach (by Alligator Adventure). Free; register at www.whoscoming.com/seniorexpo. Also, everyone’s asked to bring donations of pet food/treats for local shelters. 843-369-1556 or www.myrtlebeachseniorexpo.com.
▪ At La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School, all noon-5 p.m.: “April Fool Saturday Bonfire” Saturday, for $5, “Blues & Jazz Fest’ April 8 ($8), April Music Fest on April 22 ($8), and Oldies Music Saturday April 29 ($5). Also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Low Country Herb Society’s “Spring Garden Festival” – also benefiting scholarship/grant fund – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7-8 at Inlet Culinary Garden, 5071 U.S. 17 Business S., Murrells Inlet. Free admission. 843-357-1194, or email sclchsnews@gmail.com.
▪ “Southport Spring Festival,” 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 14 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15 at Franklin Square Park, on North Howe Street. Free.910-279-4616 and 910-253-0731 or www.downtownsouthport.org.
Wheelin’ around for pastimes
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club’s “Calling All Cars” – welcoming all kinds of cars, and benefiting local charities – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 at Lowes Foods, 111 Pavilion Drive, Little River. Free. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
▪ “Cruise to the Rock” Car Show, with Myrtle Beach Car Club (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com) – and benefiting building fund for Solid Rock Baptist Church – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 (rain date: 1-4 p.m April 9) at church, 9623 Scipio Road, in Burgess community, south of Holmestown Road, between U.S.17 and S.C. 707. 843-215-9382, 843-902-3360 or www.srbcsurfside.com.
▪ “Rockabunny Rumble Car-Truck-Bike Show,” with Hot Rod Promotions, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15 at Suck Bank Blow, 3393 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $20 registration, 843-503-8245.
‘Art in the Park’ reaches 45th year
Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s 45th annual “Art in the Park” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays spans two Myrtle Beach city parks. Details at 843-446-3830 or www.artsyparksy.com:
▪ April 15-16, June 24-25, Oct. 7-8 and Nov. 4-5 in Chapin Park, at 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
▪ April 22-23 and Nov. 11-12 in Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common.
Film festivals
▪ “YesYouCAN” (Champion Autism Network) Film Festival, at Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with film blocks 7:30 p.m. April 7 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 8, each $8.50, or $7 for student, teacher or senior; and all-access pass $20 and $15, respectively. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com/2017-films/, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
▪ 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival – with first film blocks 6-8 p.m. April 17-18, and screenings daily through finale, 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 22 – at Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. $10 per two-hour block of films, or $50 all-access pass. 843-497-0220 or www.myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com.
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
