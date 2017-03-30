Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 31

St. John’s Greek church bakes up benefit
An annual Easter Bake Sale will benefit the Daughters of Penelope Myrtle Beach Chapter scholarship fund, and church building fund (www.stjohn-mb.org). Preorder at 843-449-9684, or email jsweat@ai-restoration.com.
Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, at 33rd Avenue North Extension and U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach.
Adults invited to free movies at two city sites
▪ “Hacksaw Ridge,” 1:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Ben-Hur,” 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus 843-918-2380.
‘Travels with Darley’ rides third season on ETV
The third season of PBS’ “Travels with Darley,” with Darley Newman, the host and producer – and a Myrtle Beach childhood native – airs 7-7:30 p.m. Fridays with this schedule: “Hong Kong Urban Adventures” on March 31, “Wyoming National Forests” April 7, “Illinois Route 66 & Midewin” April 14, and “Illinois Ottawa & Beyond” April 21. Details at www.travelswithdarley.com. For other options to view new and past episodes, check www.scetv.org (including 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays on SCC), and www.unctv.org (where this new season will start airing at 9:30 p.m. April 20 on UNC-Explorer).
Details: On ETV across South Carolina – including WHMC-TV 23 of Conway and WITV-TV 7 of Charleston.
Slew of student productions on various stages
▪ At Coastal Carolina University: “African-American Music through the Years,” 6 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, for free, with ticket; and “Big Love,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 5-7, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 8, in Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17, for $17, with discounts available. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ “South Pacific,” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, at Salem Road, in Burgess community. $15 adults, $12 seniors, and $8 students. 843-650-5600 or www.sjhsdrama.com.
▪ “Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. $20. 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
Boathouse host for ‘Free Show Friday’ weekly
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Cody Webb on March 31, Doug McCormick on April 7, Brandon Ray April 14, Josh Phillips April 21, and the Davisson Brothers April 28. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
HOB weekend includes AC/DC tribute, ‘BaconFest’
A variety of shows will fill this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Matt Parker and the Deacons, 7-11 p.m. Friday on The Deck. Free.
▪ Thunderstruck, in AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. Friday. $11.
▪ Second annual “BaconFest,” 11 a.m. Saturday, with music by Tru Sol. Free admission; sampling tickets $1.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Church, Calabash VFW serve Lenten dinners
Lenten fish fry dinners are served Fridays through:
▪ April 7 – 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church hall, 1100 Eighth Ave N., North Myrtle Beach, with $10 fish or pasta plates, and takeout available. 843-249-2356.
▪ April 14 – 5-7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11 for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw, and clam chowder for extra $2. 910-579-3577.
