Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 30

Laugh with ‘Odd Couple’ movie at museum
In a “Museum Movie Classics Series,” see “The Odd Couple,” from 1968, starring the late Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 6 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. (Museum also open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, for free.)
‘South Pacific’ among trio of musicals at schools
▪ Spring musical, 6:30 p.m. at Waccamaw Elementary School, 1364 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. 843-237-4233 or www.wes.gcsd.k12.sc.us.
▪ Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, at Salem Road, in Burgess community. $15 adults, $12 seniors, and $8 students. 843-650-5600 or www.sjhsdrama.com.
▪ “Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. $20. 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
‘Big Love’ play opens at CCU’s Myrtle Beach site
See “Big Love,” a play about sisters averting marriage contracts, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 5-7, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 8. Parental discretion advised. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: In Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17. $17; discounts available.
Indigo Choral Society performs two concerts
The Indigo Choral Society will perform its spring concert, “Broadway, Disney, and More” twice. Details at 843-546-2194 or www.indigochoral.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free, but donations appreciated.
Visit Ireland with Stage Left’s ‘Outside Mullingar’
Stage Left Theatre Company presents “Outside Mullingar,” an Irish story about two introverted misfits straddling age 40 – 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through April 9. Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Details: At Stage Left, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students.
Atlantic Stage presents ‘The Subject Was Roses’
Atlantic Stage presents “The Subject Was Roses,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through April 16. Details at 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details: At Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members.
