Entertainment

March 27, 2017 5:19 PM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, N’ Tranze, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Thunderstruck, 7:30 p.m. $11. 843-272-3000.

House of Blues - Restaurant

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah, 6:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

St. James High School Auditorium

10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Theatre of the Republic

321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house/registration, 7:30 p.m. $475 spring session. 843-488-0821.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Diversity, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - Restaurant

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Cheryl Z, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

St. James High School Auditorium

10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Southern Comfort Restaurant

13089 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Rich Johnson Band, 4:30 p.m. No cover. 843-314-9369.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Theatre of the Republic

321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house/registration, 7:30 p.m. $475 spring session. 843-488-0821.

Sunday

St. James High School Auditorium

10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Theatre of the Republic

321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house/registration, 3 p.m. $475 spring session. 843-488-0821.

Monday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Tuesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

House of Blues - Restaurant

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wednesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m., 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - Restaurant

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas,5:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon, 843-399-9463.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder and Light, 1 p.m. and Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m., 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - Restaurant

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Tru Soul, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

