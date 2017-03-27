Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, N’ Tranze, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Thunderstruck, 7:30 p.m. $11. 843-272-3000.
House of Blues - Restaurant
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah, 6:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
St. James High School Auditorium
10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Theatre of the Republic
321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house/registration, 7:30 p.m. $475 spring session. 843-488-0821.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Diversity, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 843-293-3558.
House of Blues - Restaurant
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Cheryl Z, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
St. James High School Auditorium
10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Southern Comfort Restaurant
13089 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Rich Johnson Band, 4:30 p.m. No cover. 843-314-9369.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Theatre of the Republic
321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house/registration, 7:30 p.m. $475 spring session. 843-488-0821.
Sunday
St. James High School Auditorium
10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Theatre of the Republic
321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house/registration, 3 p.m. $475 spring session. 843-488-0821.
Monday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Tuesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
House of Blues - Restaurant
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wednesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m., 843-293-3558.
House of Blues - Restaurant
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas,5:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon, 843-399-9463.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder and Light, 1 p.m. and Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m., 843-293-3558.
House of Blues - Restaurant
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. 843-272-3000.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Tru Soul, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
