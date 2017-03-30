Strand Cinema showcases production filmed in Lowcountry | Best Bets

FRIDAYS-SATURDAYS | Through 04.29
Strand Cinema resumes with film shot in McClellanville
Strand Cinema, a local group that shows independent, foreign and documentary films at the Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown, has sprung ahead with its new schedule.
Screenings this weekend bring two times daily for “Sophie and the Rising Sun,” from 2016: 2:30 and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Filmed in McClellanville, set in 1941 (and rated R), and part of the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, the film boasts a cast led by Julianne Nicholson (whose roles include “August: Osage County”), Margo Martindale (“The Good Wife” and “Heaven Is For Real”), Lorraine Toussaint (“Selma”), Takashi Yamaguchi (“Letters from Iwo Jima”), and Diane Ladd (“Rambling Rose”).
Each is $5 for members, otherwise $7. Other films in the series, all from 2016:
▪ “20th Century Women,” 2:30 p.m. April 7 and 7 p.m. April 15.
▪ “The Infiltrator,” 7 p.m. April 7 and 2:30 p.m. April 15.
▪ “Arrival,” 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 7 p.m. April 14.
▪ “Miss Sloane,” 7 p.m. April 8 and 2:30 p.m. April 14.
▪ “Moonlight,” 2:30 p.m. April 21 and 7 p.m. April 29.
▪ “Hell or High Water,” 7 p.m. April 21 and 2:30 p.m. April 29.
▪ “Hidden Figures,” 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 7 p.m. April 28.
▪ “The Salesman,” 7 p.m. April 22 and 2:30 p.m. April 28.
Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
FRIDAY-MONDAY, WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY | 03.31-04.03. 04.05-04.06
Student productions fill almost every day in next week
▪ “Coppelia” by Coastal Dance Centre’s Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre, at Christ United Methodist Church, 2901 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament – 10 a.m. Friday for area schools with students in grades 1-12, for free (call for reservations); and public show, 4 p.m. Saturday, for $20 general, $18 ages 65 and older and for groups of 15 more individuals, and free ages 3-13 with accompanying adult. 843-839-5678, 843-651-2006 or cybt.org.
▪ “The Lion King Jr.,” by Theatre of the Republic’s Coastal Youth Theatre Arts School, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theater, 335 Main St., Conway. $15 ages 17 and older, otherwise $7. 843-488-0821, www.coastalyouththeatre.com, or email lundacornelius@gmail.com.
▪ Spring musical, 6 p.m. Monday at Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road, Andrews (843-264-3419 or www.aes.gcsd.k12.sc.us).
▪ “The Lion King Jr.,” by Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, 7 p.m. April 5-6 at Myrtle Beach High School auditorium, on Robert M. Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $3 adults, $2 children. 843-626-5831.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 04.01-04.02
‘Advantage Games’ at ballpark, ‘Trainfest’ among special events
▪ Grand Strand Model Railroaders, co-host of “Coastal Carolina Trainfest,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, at Coastline Conference Center, 501 Nutt St., Wilmington, N.C. Ticket covers both days: $10 ages 17 and older, free ages 16 and younger with adult, and includes free admission to Wilmington Railroad Museum, across street (look for red caboose in front). www.coastalcarolinatrainfest.org. (Visit Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site, 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free. 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.)
▪ “Homemade Laughter,” with brothers Lamont and Shaton Grate, 6 p.m. Saturday at Kingston Lake Education and Business Center, 3410 Church St., Loris. 843-756-0992.
▪ “Unity in the Community” event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Greater True Light Ministries, 485 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, at Oak Forest Lane. 843-236-2159 or email alester4330@hotmail.com.
▪ Third annual Reggie Sanders Foundation “Advantage Games” – geared to people of all ages with disabilities – 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday (registration opens 12:45 p.m.) at TicketReturn.Com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Robert M. Grissom Parkway. Free. 843-712-1947 or reggiesandersfoundation.org (for advance signup).
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 03.31-04.02
Benefits help quad of causes, including Carolina Master Chorale
▪ Benefit for The International Myeloma Foundation for a Cure, with Joe’s on Call performing, 4-9 p.m. Friday at Liberty Brewery & Grill, at Broadway on the Beach, in Myrtle Beach (843-626-4677). $10. 843-655-3462, or email jleighk10@hotmail.com.
▪ Rich Johnson Band concert in benefit for Bi-Polar Depression Support Alliance for Adam Gregory Metcalfe, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Southern Comfort Restaurant, 13089 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Pawleys Island. 843-314-9369.
▪ “Shared Traditions” benefit for Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, Saturday with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., program 7:30, at Coastal Carolina University Edwards Humanities and Fine Arts Building, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $100, semi-formal attire. 843-349-2421.
▪ “Taste of Passion” benefit for Carolina Master Chorale, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach, including “Best of Broadway” vocal performances and Diane DeVaughn Stokes as emcee. $65. 843-444-5774 or carolinamasterchorale.com.
SATURDAY, MONDAY | 04.01, 04.03
Art galleries celebrate season with park outing, two shows
▪ Associated Artists of Southport –which manages Franklin Square Gallery – presents “Kid’s Day in the Park,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Square Park, at Howe Street and E. West Street in Southport, N.C., including storytelling at noon. Free. 516-238-5627, or email ri22su29@aol.com.
▪ “Spring Art Show,” 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Gifu Art Gallery, 510 U.S. 17 Business S., Surfside Beach. 843-450-2202 or www.gifuartgallery.com.
▪ 14th annual Spring “Member Show and Sale,” Monday-April 18 – including awards reception, 5-7 p.m. April 8 – at Seacoast Artists Gallery, 3032 Nevers St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common – open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. (Also: Spring “Art in Common” Arts & Crafts Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29-30 in Valor Memorial Garden, across street). 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
