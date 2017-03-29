Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 29

Patriots Point welcomes Vietnam vets ‘home’
All Vietnam War-era veterans will be “welcomed home” and thanked for their service with a Defense Department pin, also with free admission for them and their immediate families, on this nationally observed Vietnam Veterans Day. Also, join a short memorial ceremony at 1:30 p.m. for the 896 South Carolinians who died as result of the war. Details at 843-884-2727 or patriotspoint.org.
Details: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. From U.S. 17, take Interstate 526 spur east, then turn right (north) on S.C. 703, and left on Patriots Point Road, and find the complex on the right. Parking $5.
Organists take turns in weekly concerts
Local organists take turns on 30-minute concerts in “Lenten Organ Meditations,” noon Wednesdays – with Bud Esper of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in North Myrtle Beach on March 29, and Billy Fallaw of the host church April 5. Soup-and-salad meal available after each program. Details at 843-488-4251.
Details: At First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway. Free.
Aristocats wrap up winter of weekly gigs
The Aristocats jazz group, including 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo, concludes another winter of weekly gigs. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach\. No cover charge.
At Carolina Forest High, ‘Anything Goes’
See students in the musical “Anything Goes.” Get tickets at 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. $20.
Holt begins run at Carolina Comedy Club
Matt Holt, known for humor based on his family rearing, opens for four nights through Saturday. Details at 839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15 advance or $20 day of show.
Cruise-in rolls into Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Comments