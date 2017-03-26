Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 27

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel Pause

1:08 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.26

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

1:50 Members of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue explain Narcan

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:43 Burning of the Socks

1:39 Explore WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:06 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.4