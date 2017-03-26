Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 27

Trio of shows to fill GTS Theatre’s week
The GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel – continues its spring slate of shows, with this schedule this week. Prices vary by show. Details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
▪ “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 8 p.m. Monday and Saturday.
▪ “Beach Party” 1960s tribute, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
▪ “’70s Tribute Show,” 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Join park’s ‘Coastal Kayaking’ on Mondays
Mondays in “Coastal Kayaking,” take a guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – Pre-registration required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. More natrure program details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon – Meet by 9:45 a.m. at gift shop at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens, then caravan to from Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance. $40.
Collector Cafe gallery host for art show
Through May 1, take in a “Winter Art Show” – with landscape oils by Rob Crombie; Black pastel and charcoal drawings by Karen Edgar, Nicholas Hill, and Christian Pyle; acrylics by Peter Estes and Shannon Hallstein; Impressionist body sculptures by Lawrence Feir; Lowcountry oils by Michael Kennedy; monochromatic scenes by Connie Logan; geometrical abstracts by Yuriy Petrov; acrylic landscapes and portraits by Daniel Simeonov; and oil paintings by Michael Craig and Thomas Davis, gallery owners. Details at 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.
Details: At Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays. (Lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, dinner 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.)
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Also, check out the club’s construction of a new, Lionel size layout, replacing one that was 5 years old and with hopes it’s ready by Easter. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
Escape to see comedy drama ‘Toni Erdmann’
Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “Toni Erdmann,” about a practical joking father trying to to reconnect with his hard-working daughter. It stars Sandra Huller, Peter Simonischek and Michael Wittenborn, and is rated R, and 162 minutes long. Details at 910-632-2285 or thalianhall.org.
Details: 3 and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. $8 plus tax.
Comments