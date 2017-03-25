Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 26

Final bows cued for 2 of 4 theaters’ plays
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair,” 2:30 p.m. at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “The Underpants,” geared to adult audiences, 3 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ “Outside Mullingar,” 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through April 9 at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets. $21 general admission, and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students, plus fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ “The Subject Was Roses,” 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through April 16 at Atlantic Stage, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com.
‘Labyrinth’ takes turn in flashback movie series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “Labyrinth,” starring the late David Bowie, from 1986, on March 26 and 29; “The Never Ending Story” (April 2 and 5); “The Ten Commandments” (April 9 and 12); and “Hello, Dolly!” (April 16 and 19). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
Charlie Daniels brings ‘Devil’ to Gilmore Theater
The Charlie Daniels Band, anchored by a native of Leland, N.C., whose “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” was performed in the movie “Urban Cowboy,” from 1980, will perform. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com, and www.charliedaniels.com.
Details: 6 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $62.35 or $68.80.
Glory entertains Sundays for gospel brunches
Partake in the “World Famous Gospel Brunch” on Sundays, with music by Glory featuring Special Blend. Reservations at 843-913-3746. More details at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Standard prices $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger.
Special art exhibits sail to start spring
▪ At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily: “Life in the American West,” through April 23. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free: companion displays “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” through April 16, and“Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” through April 23; and “The Fabric of Our Collection,” through April 23. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
