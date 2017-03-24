Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 25

Highland Games, festival fill Grand Park
The second annual Myrtle Beach Highland Games and Heritage Festival includes music by various groups, and border collie demonstrations at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 1 and 3:30 p.m. Details at 843-492-0515 or www.myrtlebeachhighlandgames.com.
Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Crabtree Lane, off Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. General admission in advance and at gate, respectively – $12/$15 for ages 13-64, $8/$10 military (with ID) and anyone 65 or older; $5 either way for ages 6-12; and free ages 5 and younger.
Outdoor events include walking, paddling
▪ “Diggin’ It” Spring Garden Festival, at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Grand Strand/Pee Dee “Walk to Defeat ALS,” 10 a.m. (Registration open 9 a.m.), in 1- or 3-mile walk, in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. No entry fee , but donations welcome. 803-851-3216 or www.alsa.org.
▪ Horry County Parks and Recreation’s “Battle for the Paddle,” for adults – 9-mile race in men’s, women’s, and co-ed tandem divisions – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Danny Knight Landing, 231 Highway 31 E., Conway, near S.C. 905. $25. 843-915-5330 or parksandrec.horrycounty.org.
▪ Georgetown Unity Alliance’s “Melting Pot March,” noon from Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown, going across North Fraser Street, to Hazard Street, then Butts Street, to Howard Adult Center. Donations welcome. 843-442-3682, or email aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com.
Hitchcock retrospective, ‘Outsiders’ show at CCU
Coastal Carolina University has two arts outings. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ “Alfred Hitchcock: Image Maker” lecture, with Matthew Bell, professor in visual arts, 10 a.m. (with coffee social at 9:30 a.m.) at CCU’s Myrtle Beach Education Center, at 79th Avenue North and U.S. 17. Free.
▪ “Louisiana Outsiders” concert – with Steve Conn on piano and accordion, Sam Broussard on guitar and vocals, and David Bankston, a CCU music professor, on vocals – 7:30 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $17, with discounts available.
Two free cruise-ins roll, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ By Hot Rod Promotions, at Single Source, 1306 Enterprise Ave., Myrtle Beach, south from Seaboard Street, between U.S. 501 and Mr. Joe White Avenue. 843-503-8245.
▪ By Myrtle Beach Car Club, at Sticky Fingers, 4200 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
Museums’ programs cover nature appreciation
▪ “Oysters are Important!” program, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Sharks of South Carolina” program, with Dan Abel, a Coastal Carolina University marine sciences professor, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Two benefits include interaction with authors
▪ “Why Southerners Have the Best Words” luncheon with Celia Rivenbark, for First Book charity, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Kimbel’s Restaurant, 1930 Governors Landing Road, Murrells Inlet, accessed from roads off Wachesaw Road, west from U.S. 17. $35. 843-349-2087 or www.firstbook.org/horrycountysc.
▪ “Welcome Spring Reception & Benefit,” with local artists, authors and illustrators – benefiting Bike the Neck – 2-5 p.m. at Art Works in Litchfield Exchange, 14363 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Litchfield Beach, behind Applewood House of Pancakes. 843-235-9600 or ClassAtPawleys.com.
Finales for 3 of 5 plays this weekend
▪ “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 and 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. $10 advance, $12 at door, and $5 students. 843-448-7149 or mbh.horrycountyschools.net/pages.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “The Underpants,” geared to adult audiences, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair,” 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ “Outside Mullingar,” 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through April 9 at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets. $21 general admission, and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students, plus fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ “The Subject Was Roses,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through April 16 at Atlantic Stage, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details:
Other outings include ‘Big Band Fest,’ ‘Cat Ball’
▪ Spring Yard Sale benefit, open 7 a.m., at Lowcountry Preparatory School, 300 Blue Stem Drive, Pawleys Island. 843-237-4147.
▪ “Spring Big Band Fest,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with music noon-5 p.m. by Andrew Thielen Band, and Larry & Claudette Duo, at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $10, bring two nonperishable/canned food donations for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Sav-R-Cats International’s Cat Ball, 5 p.m. at Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd.,, near U.S. 501, just west of Myrtle Beach. $45 individual or $75 couple, including dinner, tax and tip. 843-668-4717, 843-222-4700, 843-361-8434 or www.sav-r-cats.com.
▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
▪ “Share the Magic,” with Justin Flom, 9:15 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $32-$52, plus fees. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
Comments