Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Band On Fire, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Sarah Horick, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover and Blue October, 7 p.m. $27.50-$35. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Kenny George Band, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, C.C. and Company Band, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Mullets, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Florence Civic Center
3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, Comedy Get Down Tour, 8 p.m. $45.75-$85.75. 843-679-4525.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, City Mouse and Country Mouse, 11 a.m. $4. 843-662-3731.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Fish Out of Water, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Winchesters, 6 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Dr. Hannah Ryan, Soprano, 7 p.m. 843-661-1720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Steve-O, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Charlie Daniels Band, 6 p.m. $62.35-$74.18. 843-913-4000.
Monday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Alex Austin, 6 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Florence Symphony Orchestra: World Premiere, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Tuesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Bil Krauss Show, 6 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wednesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Paul Grimshaw, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Finnegan Bell, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sweet Sweet, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Francisco Caban, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Rising Tides at Waters Edge
1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.
St. James High School Auditorium
10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Comments