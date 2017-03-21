Entertainment

March 21, 2017 1:02 PM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Band On Fire, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center

201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Sarah Horick, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover and Blue October, 7 p.m. $27.50-$35. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Kenny George Band, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, C.C. and Company Band, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Mullets, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Florence Civic Center

3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, Comedy Get Down Tour, 8 p.m. $45.75-$85.75. 843-679-4525.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, City Mouse and Country Mouse, 11 a.m. $4. 843-662-3731.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Fish Out of Water, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Sunday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Winchesters, 6 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center

201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Dr. Hannah Ryan, Soprano, 7 p.m. 843-661-1720.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Steve-O, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Charlie Daniels Band, 6 p.m. $62.35-$74.18. 843-913-4000.

Monday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Alex Austin, 6 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center

201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Florence Symphony Orchestra: World Premiere, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Tuesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Bil Krauss Show, 6 p.m. 843-651-0664.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wednesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Paul Grimshaw, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-0664.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Finnegan Bell, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rick Corso, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sweet Sweet, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center

201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Francisco Caban, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Rising Tides at Waters Edge

1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.

St. James High School Auditorium

10800 S.C. 707, Murrells Inlet, South Pacific Musical - St. James High School, 7 p.m. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students. 843-650-5600.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

