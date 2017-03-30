Travel again with Newman in weekly TV series | Best Bets

FRIDAYS | Through 04.21
‘Travels with Darley’ rides into third season on ETV
“Travels with Darley” embarks on its third season with PBS, 7-7:30 p.m. Fridays on ETV across South Carolina – including WHMC-TV 23 of Conway and WITV-TV 7 of Charleston.
Darley Newman, the host and producer – and a Myrtle Beach childhood native – will lead this series this Friday with “Martinique Adventures,” then present “Hong Kong Urban Adventures” on March 31, “Wyoming National Forests” April 7, “Illinois Route 66 & Midewin” April 14, and “Illinois Ottawa & Beyond” April 21.
Also known for her “Equitrekking” PBS series – for which the DCN Creative production team won three-time Daytime Emmy Awards – Newman debuted “Travels with Darley” on ETV in early 2016, and she immserses herself in destinations through such means as walking, boating, bicycling, and horseback riding.
Details at www.travelswithdarley.com, and a season preview at at eqkk.us/rj1i. For other options to view new and past episodes, check www.scetv.org (including 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays on SCC as of March 28), and www.unctv.org (where this new season will start airing at 9:30 p.m. April 20 on UNC-Explorer).
THIS WEEKEND, NEXT WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY | 03.23-03.26, 03.29, 03.30
Myrtle Beach High’s ‘Dreamcoat’ leads slew of school productions
▪ “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Myrtle Beach High School, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. $10 advance, $12 at door, and $5 students. 843-448-7149 or mbh.horrycountyschools.net/pages.
▪ “Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. March 29-31, 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 1, and 3 p.m. April 2, at Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. $20. 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.
▪ Spring musical, 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Waccamaw Elementary School, 1364 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. 843-237-4233 or www.wes.gcsd.k12.sc.us.
▪ Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” 7 p.m. March 30-31, 2 and 7 p.m. April 1, and 2 p.m. April 2, at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, at Salem Road, in Burgess community. $15 adults, $12 seniors, and $8 students. 843-650-5600 or www.sjhsdrama.com.
SATURDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 03.25, 03.30
Special events fueled by reading, singing, outdoor activities
▪ “Diggin’ It” Spring Garden Festival, Saturday at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Grand Strand/Pee Dee “Walk to Defeat ALS,” for ALS Association S.C. Chapter, raising awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease – affecting the brain and spinal cord, 10 a.m. Saturday (Registration open 9 a.m.), in 1- or 3-mile walk, in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common and the city’s Valor Memorial Garden. No entry fee to walk as an individual, or join or form a team, but donations welcome. 803-851-3216 or www.alsa.org.
▪ Horry County Parks and Recreation’s “Battle for the Paddle,” for adults – 9-mile race in men’s, women’s, and co-ed tandem divisions – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Danny Knight Landing, 231 Highway 31 E., Conway, near S.C. 905. $25. 843-915-5330 or parksandrec.horrycounty.org.
▪ “Why Southerners Have the Best Words” luncheon with Celia Rivenbark, for First Book charity, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kimbel’s Restaurant, 1930 Governors Landing Road, Murrells Inlet, accessed from roads off Wachesaw Road, west from U.S. 17. $35. 843-349-2087 or www.firstbook.org/horrycountysc.
▪ Georgetown Unity Alliance’s “Melting Pot March,” noon Saturday from Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown, proceeding across North Fraser Street, to Hazard Street, then Butts Street, to Georgetown County School District’s Howard Adult Center. Donations welcome. 843-442-3682, or email aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com.
▪ “Welcome Spring Reception & Benefit,” with local artists, authors and illustrators – benefiting Bike the Neck (toward completing Waccamaw Neck Bikeway between Trace Drive and Boyle Road in Litchfield Beach) – 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Art Works in Litchfield Exchange, 14363 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Litchfield Beach, behind Applewood House of Pancakes. 843-235-9600 or ClassAtPawleys.com.
▪ Indigo Choral Society spring concert, “Broadway, Disney, and More,” at 7 p.m. March 30 at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown; and 4 p.m. April 2 at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free, but donations welcome. 843-546-2194 or www.indigochoral.com.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS | Through 04.09
‘Outside Mullingar’ takes Stage Left Theatre Company to Ireland
Stage Left Theatre Company presents “Outside Mullingar,” an Irish story about two introverted misfits straddling age 40. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through April 9, at Stage Left, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre.
Tickets are $21 general admission, and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students, plus fees. Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Two other local troupes will wrap up plays this weekend:
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “The Underpants,” geared to adult audiences, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair,” 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
SATURDAY, TUESDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 03.25, 03.28, 03.30
Array of arts outings at CCU includes ‘Big Love’ play
Arts abound in the next week at Coastal Carolina University, mostly on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts. Also, check for possible discounts:
▪ “Alfred Hitchcock: Image Maker” lecture, with Matthew Bell, professor in visual arts, 10 a.m. Saturday (coffee social at 9:30 a.m.) at CCU’s Myrtle Beach Education Center, at 79th Avenue North and U.S. 17. Free.
▪ Louisiana Outsiders’ debut concert – with Steve Conn on piano and accordion, Sam Broussard on guitar and vocals, and David Bankston, a CCU music professor, on vocals – 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wheelwright Auditorium. $17.
▪ Screening of “Crash,” starring Sandra Bullock and Don Cheadle, from 2004, 5 p.m. Tuesday in The Coastal Theater (Lib Jackson Student Union A-110), with discussion afterward. Free.
▪ “Big Love” play, 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 1 and April 5-7, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 8, in Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17. $17.
Comments