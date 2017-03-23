Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 24

‘Wonderful Winyah Bay’ lecture at musuem
Paige Sawyer, a local historian and photogrpaher, will give a lecture, “Wonderful Winyah Bay.” Reservations at 843-546-7706 or www.kaminskimuseum.org.
Details: Noon at at Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown. $10, and deli lunch available for $8. (Also, guided tours of both houses on site given at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with admission of $12 for ages 18-64, $10 ages 65 and older, $6 ages 6-17, and free ages 5 and younger.)
Free movies for adults play at two city sites
▪ “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” 1:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Coming Through the Rye,” 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus 843-918-2380.
Group starting chamber orchestra gives concert
A group working with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Coastal Carolina University to start a chamber orchestra for Grand Strand musicians interested in an opportunity to their play string instruments, meets 1:30-3 p.m. Fridays, welcoming newcomers. The ensemble also will give a free concert at its practice site. Details at 843-213-1546.
Details: 2 p.m. at CCU Myrtle Beach Education Center, at 79th Avenue North and U.S. 17. Free.
HOB weekend slate includes Blue October
A variety of shows will fill this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Blue October, with Mark Mansfield, 8 p.m. Friday. $27.50-$35.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ “Share the Magic,” with Justin Flom, 9:15 p.m. Saturday. $32-$52.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746..
The Kennedys next up in ‘Listen Up’ series
The “Listen Up Brunswick County” series, benefiting New Hope Clinic, continues with The Kennedys. (Finale, with James Keelaghan, is April 9.) Details at 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium event center, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $20 advance or $24 at door.
Boathouse host for ‘Free Show Friday’ weekly
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Jordan Rager on March 24, Cody Webb on March 31, Doug McCormick on April 7, Brandon Ray April 14, Josh Phillips April 21, and the Davisson Brothers April 28. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or www.boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
Church, Calabash VFW serve Lenten dinners
Lenten fish fry dinners are served Fridays through:
▪ April 7 – 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church hall, 1100 Eighth Ave N., North Myrtle Beach, with $10 fish or pasta plates, and takeout available. 843-249-2356.
▪ April 14 – 5-7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11 for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw, and clam chowder for extra $2. 910-579-3577.
Comments