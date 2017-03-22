Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 23

S.C native novelist speaks at Waccamaw Library
Ashley Mace Havird, who grew up on a tobacco farm in South Carolina, will speak about her debut novel, “Lightningstruck,” set in Marion County. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free.
‘Burning of the Socks’ at S.C. Maritime Museum
Celebrate winter’s end with the sixth annual “Burning of the Socks” springtime benefit, which includes tours of museum renovations and gumbo among the edibles. Details at 843-520-0111 or scmaritimemuseum.org.
Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at S.C. Maritime Museum, 729 Front St., Georgetown. $25 (members $20) ages 13 and older, otherwise free.
‘Dreamcoat’ play opens at Myrtle Beach High
Students will star in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 843-448-7149 or mbh.horrycountyschools.net/pages.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Myrtle Beach High School, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. $10 advance, $12 at door, and $5 students.
Percussion drives ‘CalypSamba’ concert at CCU
Coastal Carolina University’s “CalypSamba” Spring Concert highlights the CCU World Percussion Ensemble and special guest Victor Provost, known for his steel drum talents. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 7:30 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, , on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $7.
‘Face to Face’ salutes music by John, Joel
The “Face to Face” concert will pay tribute to tunes by Billy Joel and Elton John. Details at 910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416; or www.bccowa.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $29 adults, $27 seniors and students, and $10 ages 12 and younger.
‘Outside Mullingar’ takes Stage Left to Ireland
Stage Left Theatre Company opens “Outside Mullingar,” an Irish story about two introverted misfits straddling age 40 – 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through April 9. Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Details: At Stage Left, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students.
