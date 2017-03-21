Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 22

Organists take turns in weekly concerts
Local organists take turns on 30-minute concerts in “Lenten Organ Meditations,” noon Wednesdays through April 5 – with Ashley Sosis of Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach on March 22, Bud Esper of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in North Myrtle Beach on March 29, and Billy Fallaw of the host church April 5. Soup-and-salad meal available after each program. Details at 843-488-4251.
Details: At First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway. Free.
Documentary covers S.C. Hall of Fame inductees
See an ETV-produced biography about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, covering the “Modern” era. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Dine out to help Carolina Forest Rotary
A portion of proceeds from sales of diners’ suppers will go toward Carolina Forest Rotary Club programs that respond to community needs, especially for local youth. Details about club at 843-903-1223 or host site at 843-236-7761.
Details: 6-9 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 3689 Renee Drive, Carolina Forest, off U.S. 501, near Kroger.
Combo to conclude CCU Jazz Festival
The second annual Coastal Carolina University Jazz Festival concludes with the CCU Jazz Combo. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University in Wheelwright Auditorium, , on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $17, with discounts available.
Carolina Improv Company plays 3 of 4 nights
Carolina Improv Company presents several shows this week, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show on Wednesday, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11; and for adults, “Random Acts of Improv Comedy,” Friday), and “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” Saturday each $13.75 advance online or $15 at door. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
Wiener plays into weekend at comedy club
Charlie Wiener opens for four nights, also with Andy Beningo performing. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15.
Comments