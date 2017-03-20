Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 21

Women’s hall of fame to induct Belle Baruch
The Georgetown County Women’s Hall of Fame induction luncheon will honor Belle Wilcox Baruch (1899-1964) – whose legacies include Hobcaw Barony, north of Georgetown – 843-546-8436 or www.visitgeorge.com.
Details: Noon-1:30 p.m. at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. If still available, tickets are $35.
CCU events include two-night jazz festival
At Coastal Carolina University in Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ “War & Society Film Series,” with “West Beirut,” 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater (Lib Jackson Student Union A-110). Free.
▪ Second annual CCU Jazz Festival, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, with CCU Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo, respectively. $17 nightly, with discounts available.
High schoolers present one-act play fest
Brunswick County Schools present a high school one-act play festival. Details at 910-253-2900 or www.bcswan.net.
Details: 6 p.m. at Brunswick Community College’s Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. Freewith donations of nonperishable foods collected for needy.
Feingold opens run at Comedy Cabana
Ron Feingold, also known for his a cappella recordings, will perform nightly through Saturday, with Devin Seibold and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday) at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.
Escape for Ann Wilson concert in Wilmington
Take an easy escape to see Ann Wilson, the older sister from the duo Heart, and the duet partner with Loverboy’s Mike Reno on “Almost Paradise,” a song co-written by Eric Carmen, from the movie “Footloose.” Details at 910-362-7999 or cfcc.edu/capefearstage/tickets-and-events/, and www.annwilsonofheart.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington, N.C. $42-$99, plus fees.
