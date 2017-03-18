Reaction to the death of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach