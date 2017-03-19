Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 20

New exhibits fill galleries in Brunswick County
Both sites open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, and free:
▪ Annual “High School Art Show” – with 90 works by youth from North, South, and West Brunswick high schools – through April 14 at Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport. 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com.
▪ Acrylic and mixed media paintings by Mary Storms of Raleigh, through April 15 at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
Barefoot Princess Riverboat books cruises
Barefoot Princess Riverboat cruises this week comprise 12:30 p.m. for sightseeing on Monday, 5 p.m. dinner Monday and Friday, and sightseeing with garden deli lunch 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Details at 843-272-2140, 843-272-6796 or www.mbriverboat.com.
Details: From Barefoot Landing Marina, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Prices vary.
Camellia group gathers at Waccamaw Library
The Grand Strand Camellia Society welcomes the public to monthly meetings, this time with plans to discuss camellia propagation methods and preparation for “Diggin in the Dirt” presentations March 25 at Brookgreen Gardens. Details at 843-995-1256.
Details: 4:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
Photography club meets at HTC in Carolina Forest
The newly formed Palmetto Photography Club of South Carolina, welcomes adults to a meeting. For details, email cheriereidusa@yahoo.com
Details: 7 p.m. at HTC, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Carolina Forest.
Three sites await within wax museum
The Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center comprises the Hollywood Wax Museum, Outbreak: Dread the Undead, and Hannah's Maze of Mirrors. Details at 444-0091 or www.hollywoodwaxmyrtlebeach.com.
Details: Open 9 a.m. daily at 1808 21st Ave. N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Bypass, next to Broadway Grand Prix, with various price options, and always free for ages 3 and younger.
