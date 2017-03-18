Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 19

Cruise-in, Corvette club dinner, ready for road
▪ Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in for all cars, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cheesesteak U, 1315 U.S. 501 Business, Conway, next to Oliver’s Restaurant. Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club dinner meeting, 5 p.m. at Simply Southern Smokehouse, 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach. Meal $15. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
Trio of exhibits, art group meeting at museum
Various things to do fill this Sunday at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free (843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org):
▪ Companion exhibits “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera” and “Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” through April 16 and 23, respectively, and “The Fabric of Our Collection,” through April 23.
▪ Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild meeting (wacg.org), 1:30 p.m. with program by Rachel Feher, discussing botanical florals using watercolors and colored pencil – participants encouraged to bring watercolors or colored pencils and photo of a flower.
Orchid enthusiasts welcome at monthly meeting
The Myrtle Beach Orchid Society will meet, with everyone invited to bring plants for display and take part in a raffle of orchids and a discussion of orchid culture. Newcomers welcome. Details at 843-236-2221, 910-579-7089, or email khugelmeyer@atmc.net.
Details: 2:30 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
‘Young Frankenstein’ in flashback movie series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “Young Frankenstein,” from 1971, March 19 and 22; “Labyrinth” (March 26 and 29); “The Never Ending Story” (April 2 and 5); “The Ten Commandments” (April 9 and 12); and “Hello, Dolly!” (April 16 and 19). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
Jazz music fest benefit in Georgetown ends
For the finale of “All That’s Jazz” Music Festival, faculty jazz ensembles from Coastal Carolina University and College of Charleston will entertain. Details at 843-461-1342 or www.winyahauditorium.com.
Details: 2:30 p.m. at – and benefiting renovations for – Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown. $25.
Pick a play at three community theaters
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair,” 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 26, and 8 p.m. March 24-25, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “The Underpants,” geared to adult audiences, 3 p.m. Sundays through March 26, and 7:30 p.m. March 24-25, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Starstruck Players youth group’s “Grease,” 3 p.m. at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, or $12 students, including those with college ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Four churches host for special concerts
▪ Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, celebrating Can-Am Days with “Fish and Chips” blend of British music, 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, 901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business). 843-360-9446, 843-449-3384 or www.festivebrassofmyrtlebeach.org.
▪ “Arts at the Church” series, with Mark McCoy, biblical re-enactor, 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ “Seaside Friends in Concert II” – with Linda Ladrick, soprano, of Sunset Beach, N.C., among four singers – 4 p.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road S.W., Sunset Beach. $10. 910-579-5753 or seasideumc.org.
▪ Lenten Evensong, for Feast of St Joseph – with music for violin, organ and choir, in benefit for American Guild of Organists Grand Strand Chapter 2019 Southeast Regional Convention in Myrtle Beach – 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskerville Drive, Litchfield Beach, west of U.S. 17. 843-488-4251 or www.agograndstrand.org.
Optimist club’s spaghetti dinner helps charities
The Grand Strand Optimist Club will have its annual spaghetti dinner, for children’s charities. Details at 843-449-1368.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Martin’s Restaurant, 7200 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $8; carryout available.
