Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 18

Cars, trucks drive three shows on wheels
▪ Pee Dee Street Rodders’ “Run to the Sun” Car and Truck Show benefit finale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at former Myrtle Square Mall site, on Kings Highway, between 21st and 29th avenues North, in Myrtle Beach. Free to see. 843-669-3564, 843-665-4401, 843-687-8118 or www.peedeestreetrodders.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Maggi D’s, 407 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach, across from Coastal Grand mall. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ Cruise-in by By Hot Rod Promotions, 5-8 p.m.(open to public, not just registered guests) at Pirateland Family Camping Resort, 5401 S. Kings Highway, just south of Myrtle Beach State Park. Free. 843-503-8245.
Three more ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
▪ “St. Patrick’s Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m., with music by John Townsend and Mike Monetti, at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5, bring two nonperishable/canned food donations for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ St. Patrick’s Dinner – including corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish coffee – with public welcome, 4-7 p.m. t Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11. 910-579-3577.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance, “An Enchanted Evening” – with St. Patrick’s Day decorations – and music provided by Karen and Carl, 7-10 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. Tables of eight, and tables for singles, available. 843-492-4992.
Sensory screening, league, ‘Joy Prom’ geared to youth
▪ Special sensory showing of “Beauty and the Beast,” for families with children with autism, 10 a.m. at Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free for first 100 people, otherwise $5 each. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
▪ Grand Strand Miracle Leagues’ Opening Day and Celebrity Challenge, for youth with disabilities to play baseball, 10 a.m. at James C. Benton Miracle League Field, 690 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, off Oak Street, behind Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. 843-448-7712 or grandstrandmiracleleague.com.
▪ “Joy Prom,” in “Under the Sea” theme – for individuals with special needs – 5-8 p.m. at Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 501 and U.S. 17. Register at 843-236-9700 or www.beachchurch.org/#/events.
Benefits include jazz weekend at Winyah Auditorium
▪ Martha’s House, a faith-based, nonprofit organization for formerly incarcerated women, presents two tours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., covering four local homes; and 2-4 p.m. with tour at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island, and tea with musicians Becky Nissen on harp, and April Bensch and family, and Barbara Maxwell, singer-storyteller. Tickets $30, available at Martha’s House Thrift Store, 526 S. Fraser St., Georgetown. 843-546-5624 or www.marthashouseinc.com.
▪ “Adoption Day” benefit for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Boulineau’s, 308 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach (Cherry Grove Beach). 843-855-1398 or kindkeeper.org.
▪ “All That’s Jazz” Music Festival, at – and benefiting renovations for – Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with student jazz combos from Coastal Carolina University and College of Charleston, then at 7 p.m. with Left Bank Big Band from University of South Carolina, and CCU’s After Hours Jazz Band; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with faculty jazz ensembles from CCU and College of Charleston. $15 for Saturday, $25 Sunday, and three-concert pass $45. 843-461-1342 or www.winyahauditorium.com.
Pair of special events on CCU campus
At Coastal Carolina University, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway:
▪ “Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide,” 11 a.m. in Spadoni Park, in front of Wheelwright Auditorium. Free; registration opens 10 a.m. 843-349-5022, asfp.donordrive.com, or email cdhaines@coastal.edu.
▪ The Collective NY, a Big Apple-based ensemble, in six original 10-minute plays, 7:30 p.m. in Edwards Theater. $17. Parental discretion advised. 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Manatee update, laser show in special programs
▪ Program about area manatee sightings, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Sky Theater programs, noon-3 p.m. every Friday-Saturday, and a laser music show, 7 p.m. this Saturday with Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” (not recommended for young children), at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Each show $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Reception with Mary Storms of Raleigh – whose exhibit of paintings goes through April 15 – 1-4 p.m. at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash, N.C. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
Stokes, traditional music in museum spotlights
Horry County Museum (www.horrycountymuseum.org) presents two special events, both free:
▪ Diane DeVaughn Stokes, sharing stories from her book, “Floating on Air-A Broadcasting Love Affair,” 1 p.m. at museum, 805 Main St., Conway (843-915-5320).
▪ Traditional music demonstration, 1-3:30 p.m. at museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, off U.S. 701, north of Conway (843-365-3596).
Three plays, indie rock concert among shows
▪ Carolina Improv Company’s “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com or $15 at door. 843-272-4242.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “The Underpants,” geared to adult audiences. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 24-25, and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 26, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Starstruck Players youth group’s “Grease,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, or $12 students, including those with college ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair” audience participation murder-mystery comedy, 8 p.m. Saturday and March 24-25, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 26, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Indie rock concert, with Small Talks, celebrating EP re-release, with Tourneforte, PaperBack, and Hollow Eyes opening, 7:30 p.m. at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $5. 843-446-5618 or www.smalltalksband.com.
▪ Tyler Farr, 8 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Starting at $22, plus fees. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
Comments