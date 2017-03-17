APNewsBreak: New ads show Marines as good citizens, warriors

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14 Pause

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.17

1:16 Gun charges dropped against man paralyzed in Myrtle Beach drug raid

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.16

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

0:38 Spring Break is coming to Myrtle Beach for 2017 - Are you ready?