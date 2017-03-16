Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 17

Hike Hobcaw Barony in ‘Hills of Alderly’
Join “Hike Hobcaw: The Hills of Alderly,” in a special tour. Reservations required: 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown. $25.
Free movies for adults play at two city sites
▪ “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” 1:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “The Magnificent Seven,” 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus 843-918-2380.
Church, Calabash VFW serve Lenten dinners
Lenten fish fry dinners are served Fridays through:
▪ April 7 – 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church hall, 1100 Eighth Ave N., North Myrtle Beach, with $10 fish or pasta plates, and takeout available. 843-249-2356.
▪ April 14 – 5-7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11 for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw, and clam chowder for extra $2. 910-579-3577.
Conway theater dons ‘Underpants’ in new play
Next in its “Actors Playhouse” nonmusical series, Theatre of the Republic opens “The Underpants,” a play written by Steve Martin, and geared to adult audiences. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 26 at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23 plus fees.
‘Grease’ is the word for Starstruck Players
The Starstruck Players youth group will dance one more weekend of “Grease.” Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, or $12 students, including those with college ID.
Boathouse host for ‘Free Show Friday’ weekly
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Muscadine Bloodline on March 17, Jordan Rager on March 24, and Cody Webb on March 31. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or www.boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
‘Shake Down Cruise’ sails for weekend
The Long Bay Power Squadron “Spring Shake Down Cruise & Rendezvous” opens Friday for three days through Sunday, for cruisers (those with overnight accommodations) and open boats as a day trip. Details at 843-222-6194, or email Wbyman257@hotmail.com.
Details: Dock Friday at the Barefoot Resort Marina, near North Myrtle Beach, with rendezvous at noon Saturday at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, and lunch there at 12:30 p.m. at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille.
Carolina Improv rotates menu of shows
Carolina Improv Company presents, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show, on Friday and March 22, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11; and “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, Saturdays through March 25 (also, “Random Acts of Improv Comedy,” March 24), for $13.75 advance online or $15 at door. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
Swamp Fox Players perform murder mystery
The Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair” audience participation murder-mystery comedy lasts two more weekends: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and March 24-25, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 26. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18.
Ingram Planetarium open Fridays-Saturdays
Choose from a regular rotation of Sky Theater programs, noon-3 p.m. every Friday-Saturday, and a laser music show, 7 p.m. Saturday with Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” (not recommended for young children). Details at 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Each show $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
