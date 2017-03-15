Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 16

‘Run to the Sun’ car show starts three days
The 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders’ “Run to the Sun” Car and Truck Show – benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and National Multiple Sclerosis Society – opens: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Parking also available nearby at Broadway at the Beach, with shuttle loops every 15 minutes. Details at 843-669-3564, 843-665-4401, 843-687-8118 or www.peedeestreetrodders.com.
Details: At former Myrtle Square Mall site, on Kings Highway, between 21st and 29th avenues North, in Myrtle Beach. Free to see. Car registration 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday for $45, only at Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., just west of Myrtle Beach and along Intracoastal Waterway, off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway.
Lecture covers influence on music styles
Lloyd Kaplan, a jazz woodwinds player and a professor emeritus of the Community College of Rhode Island, will lecture on “The Black American’s Influence on Music: from Blues to Classical.” Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free.
Swamp Fox Players perform ‘Fatal Fifties’
The Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair” audience participation murder-mystery comedy lasts two more weekends: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and March 24-25, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 26. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18.
Gator, wildlife sanctuary open every day
Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.
Details: At Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Plus tax: $22.99 ages 13-61, $20.99 ages 62 and older, $19.99 military (with ID), $16.99 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days.
Shop book sale at North Myrtle Beach library
The Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library have a continuous used-book sale, with all proceeds going toward activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children.. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: At Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. – open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
