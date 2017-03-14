Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 15

Organists take turns in weekly concerts
Local organists take turns on 30-minute concerts in “Lenten Organ Meditations,” noon Wednesdays through April 5 – with Billy Fallaw of the host church on March 15 and April 5, Ashley Sosis of Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach on March 22, and Bud Esper of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in North Myrtle Beach on March 29. Soup-and-salad meal available after each program. Details at 843-488-4251.
Details: At First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway. Free.
Foundation welcomes QB’s son for luncheon
The Brunswick Community College Foundation will have its seventh annual Community Luncheon, with Roman Gabriel III – son of a quarterback who played at New Hanover High School, N.C. State University, and for the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles – speaking on how community college affected his own success. Details at 910-755-8517, www.brunswickcc.edu, or email dicostanzoe@brunswickcc.edu.
Details: Noon at Brunswick Community College’s Dinah E. Gore Fitness and Aquatics Center, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $25.
Documentaries roll on Wednesdays at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Late 20th Century, Parts II, March 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
‘Pitch Night’ comes to Grand 14 Cinema
On “Pitch Night,” presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, local entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas. Details at 843-900-7478 or gstechcouncil.org.
Details: 6-7 p.m. at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free. Also, reception afterward nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe.
Hooper plays four nights at comedy club
Paul Hooper, a Charlotte native, opens for four nights. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Also, Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Sunday.) Each $15 general or $20 at door.
Join weekly cruise-in at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio plays Wednesday nights
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – continues weekly gigs on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
