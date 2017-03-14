Entertainment

March 14, 2017 10:11 AM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeezy, 7 p.m. $30-$65. 843-272-3000.

House of Blues - Restaurant & Bar

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, St. Paddy’s Party with Alex Lawson, 6 p.m. and Paperwork, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, N’Tranze, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tyler Farr, 7 p.m. $22-$55. 843-272-3000.

House of Blues - Restaurant & Bar

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, JT and the Strats, Michael Monetti, Noon 843-399-9463.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Evan Taylor Jones, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Winyah Auditorium

1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown, Jazz Festival, 2:30 and 7 p.m., $15.

Sunday

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, John Lammonds, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Winyah Auditorium

1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown, Jazz Festival, 2:30 p.m. $25.

Monday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Tuesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Wednesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Will Ness Band, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Duo, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Barefoot Wade, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Rising Tides at Waters Edge

1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Chasing Reverly, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

