Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeezy, 7 p.m. $30-$65. 843-272-3000.
House of Blues - Restaurant & Bar
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, St. Paddy’s Party with Alex Lawson, 6 p.m. and Paperwork, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, N’Tranze, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tyler Farr, 7 p.m. $22-$55. 843-272-3000.
House of Blues - Restaurant & Bar
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, JT and the Strats, Michael Monetti, Noon 843-399-9463.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Evan Taylor Jones, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Winyah Auditorium
1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown, Jazz Festival, 2:30 and 7 p.m., $15.
Sunday
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, John Lammonds, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Winyah Auditorium
1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown, Jazz Festival, 2:30 p.m. $25.
Monday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Tuesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Wednesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Will Ness Band, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Duo, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ron Feingold, 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Barefoot Wade, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Rising Tides at Waters Edge
1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Chasing Reverly, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
