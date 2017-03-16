Traditions bloom among outings for St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday, the timing could not be more lucky for a weekendlong reason to party.
Various places across the Grand Strand will get festive, with several traditions.
They include the 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, 11 a.m. Friday-4 a.m. Saturday, at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits, 308 Waccamaw Blvd., off U.S. 501 and River Oaks Drive, just northwest of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway.
James Mulvanerton, Magoo’s owner, said that every year, St. Pat’s attendance grows, and his crews serve in “the neighborhood of 500-600 corned beef dinners.”
“An old, but relevant Irish proverb” is highlighted on Magoo’s website: “You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning!”
“I came across that about 20 years ago,” Mulvanerton said, noting that sales of green T-shirts with that axiom began more than a week before the big day this year, giving patrons another option “to get their green on.”
VFW post balances meals, pies in fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet, welcomes the public for its fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Celebration, noon-4 p.m. Friday, and no reservations are needed.
Bill Mumford, the coordinator among a group of volunteers throwing this affair in order, said this has “become one of four fundraisers of the year,” especially to remind veterans of younger ages of the welcome mat rolled out by such fraternal groups as the VFW and American Legion for membership.
At this VFW hall, corned beef meals and shepherd’s pie each command their take in sales. Mumford remembered Post 10420’s inaugural St. Pat’s dinner, moving 65 meals and 45 pies, then about 105-110 dinners and 65-75 pies in the second year, and 160 and 105, respectively, last year. He also estimated the post’s kitchen plan for this St. Patrick’s Day: 200 dinners and 125 pies.
These benefits go toward helping veterans’ causes, said Mumford, who served during the Vietnam War, and likened his VFW, Legion, and Elks Club memberships as places for “nice get-togethers, for friends and family.”
Vineyard fests amass wares for food bank
At La Belle Amie Vineyard in Little River, the annual “St. Patrick’s Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m. Saturday, falls in between the site’s “Remember When Oldies Fest” on March 11 and “Spring Big Band Fest” on March 25.
Vicki Weigle, La Belle Amie’s owner, called the vineyard “the quintessential venue for celebrations,” at the start of spring or in any season.
From Groundhog Day to St. Pat’s Day to New Year’s Day,” Weigle said, “if we can find a reason to host a gathering of folks, ...we’ll most likely celebrate it. Life is too short to keep things bottled up.”
Also, such fests where admission is charged each come with a $3 discount for patrons who bring two canned/nonperishable food donations. Weigle said all the donated food go to North Strand Helping Hand,. in Longs, from a partnership begun with the vineyard in early 2008.
“The program was well-received by our visitors/patrons, who are absolutely the greatest customers in the world,” Weigle said. “The demand for food donations remains high, so we have made the discount for donated food a permanent part of our admissions program.
“What is so heartwarming is that even our festival club members – who prepay their annual admissions – bring food for Helping Hand for each event. The total food donation for our ‘Winter Parrot Head Fest,’ Feb. 25, exceeded 3,000 pounds.”
PARTIES/DINNERS
▪ Weeklong annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Finn McCools Food & Spirits, 501 Lake Arrowhead Road, east from U.S. 17, north of Myrtle Beach, 843-449-7616 or www.finnmccoolsmb.com.
▪ 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, 11 a.m. Friday-4 a.m. Saturday, including Irish music 1-4 p.m. by Tim Bogart, at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits, 308 Waccamaw Blvd., off U.S. 501 and River Oaks Drive, just northwest of Myrtle Beach and Intracoastal Waterway. 843-236-3303 or www.magoosofmyrtlebeach.com.
▪ Fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Celebration with public welcome, noon-4 p.m. Friday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet, with music by Charlie Brewer till 3 p.m. $12 corned beef meal, shepherd’s pie $10. No reservations needed. 843-651-6900 (call ahead for takeout plates).
▪ St. Patrick’s Dinner – including corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish coffee – with public welcome, 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11. 910-579-3577.
CONCERTS/DANCING
▪ Aristocats jazz concert – with musicians sporting green hats – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday at Kaiden’s Roadhouse, 4505 Socastee Blvd. (S.C.707), in Socastee Plaza, near large Circle K. No cover charge. 843-293-3074.
▪ “St. Patrick’s Saturday Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m. Saturday, with music by John Townsend and Mike Monetti, at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5, bring two nonperishable/canned food donations for food bank and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance, “An Enchanted Evening” – in St. Patrick’s Day flavor with fairies and the like in the decor – with music provided by Karen and Carl, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. Tables of eight, and tables for singles, available. 843-492-4992.
WALKS/RUNS/CONTESTS
▪ “Luck of the MarshWalk,” 5-10 p.m. Friday at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk’s eight eateries, on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with green costume contest, for which participants collect a colored coin from each eatery/tavern for prize eligibility, as “Secret Leprechauns” scattered about hand out other coins for costumes deemed the best, brightest, greenest, and most creative. Register 5-7 p.m. at Creek Ratz, 4065 U.S. 17 Business; then everyone will gather at 10 p.m. at pirate statue beside Drunken Jack’s restaurant, 4031 U.S. 17 Business, for drawings for more than 30 prizes, including $500, $300 and $200 for first through third places. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
▪ 13th annual “Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run,” Saturday – benefiting New Hanover County residents fighting cancer – with 10k at 8 a.m., 5k 8:30 a.m. (registration opens 7 a.m.) at Carolina Beach Boardwalk, on Cape Fear Boulevard in Carolina Beach, N.C. $40 entry, and $5 discount available for students and military. 910-470-0674 or www.lotiderun.org.
