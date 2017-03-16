Community teams up to throw ‘Joy Prom’ | Best Bets

SATURDAY | 03.18
In fifth year, ‘Joy Prom’ celebrates going ‘Under the Sea’
The fifth annual “Joy Prom” gives individuals with special needs a night out to celebrate. It’s 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 501 and U.S. 17.
With girls wearing gowns and boys in tuxedos, the agenda includes a formal dinner, photographs, and dancing with music from a disc jockey – all in an “Under the Sea” theme this year.
Again, the Katie’s Project organization and Men’s Wearhouse at Coastal Grand Mall have helped defray or eliminate the cost of attendees’ attire, and friends, family members and church volunteers team up to help the guests get ready by assisting with hair and makeup.
Register, or inquire about volunteering or making donations, at 843-236-9700 or www.beachchurch.org/#/events.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY | 03.17-03.18, 03.21-03.23
Collective NY, charity walk, step off slew of special events at CCU
Special events at Coastal Carolina University, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Details on shows at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ The Collective NY, a Big Apple-based ensemble of nine – including CCU alumni Kevin Kane and Brandon T. Snider – 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday in Edwards Theater (with question-and-answer panel afterward on Friday) – also with CCU theater students Rhett Hanenkratt, T.J. Little and Wes William – in six original 10-minute plays that premiered in New York as part of the annual Collective: 10 Short Play Festival in September. $17 general admission, with discounts available. Parental discretion advised.
▪ Third annual “Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide” – by CCU’s Counseling Services and Counseling Outreach Advocacy Student Team –11 a.m. Saturday in Spadoni Park, in front of Wheelwright Auditorium. Free; registration opens 10 a.m. Also related: CCU’s Students Helping Others Reach Excellence team benefit, 4-9 p.m. Thursday at Chipotle, outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, with donation 50 percent of proceeds from sale for each diner who mentions the walk. 843-349-5022, asfp.donordrive.com, or email cdhaines@coastal.edu.
▪ Second annual CCU Jazz Festival, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22 in Wheelwright Auditorium, with CCU Jazz Ensemble and CCU Jazz Combo, respectively. $17 nightly.
▪ CalypSamba Spring Concert, with CCU World Percussion Ensemble and Victor Provost, 7:30 p.m. March 23 in Wheelwright Auditorium. $7.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY | 03.16-03.19
Cars, cruise-ins fuel whole weekend, all free to see
▪ 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders’ “Run to the Sun” Car and Truck Show – benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and National Multiple Sclerosis Society – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at former Myrtle Square Mall site, on Kings Highway, between 21st and 29th avenues North, in Myrtle Beach. Free to see. Car registration 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Sunday for $45, only at Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., just west of Myrtle Beach and along Intracoastal Waterway, off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway. Parking also available nearby at Broadway at the Beach, with shuttle loops every 15 minutes. 843-669-3564, 843-665-4401, 843-687-8118 or www.peedeestreetrodders.com.
▪ By Myrtle Beach Car Club, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Maggi D’s, 407 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach, across from Coastal Grand mall. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ By Hot Rod Promotions (843-503-8245): Sixth annual Cruise-in, 5-8 p.m. Saturday (open to public, not just registered guests) at Pirateland Family Camping Resort, 5401 S. Kings Highway, just south of Myrtle Beach State Park; and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Cheesesteak U, 1315 U.S. 501 Business, Conway, next to Oliver’s Restaurant. Both free.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, TUESDAY | 03.18, 03.19, 03.21
Tour in homes, jazz, history at Georgetown County outings
▪ Martha’s House, a faith-based, nonprofit organization for formerly incarcerated women, presents two tours on Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., covering four local homes; and 2-4 p.m. with tour at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island, and tea with musicians Becky Nissen on harp, and April Bensch and family, and Barbara Maxwell, singer-storyteller. Tickets $30, available at Martha’s House Thrift Store, 526 S. Fraser St., Georgetown. 843-546-5624 or www.marthashouseinc.com.
▪ Third annual “All That’s Jazz” Music Festival, at – and benefiting renovations for – Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with student jazz combos from Coastal Carolina University and College of Charleston, then at 7 p.m. with Left Bank Big Band from University of South Carolina, and CCU’s After Hours Jazz Band; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with faculty jazz ensembles from CCU and College of Charleston. $15 for Saturday, $25 Sunday, and three-concert pass $45. 843-461-1342 or www.winyahauditorium.com.
▪ Georgetown County Women’s Hall of Fame induction luncheon for Belle Wilcox Baruch (1899-1964) – whose legacies include Hobcaw Barony, north of Georgetown – noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. $35. 843-546-8436 or www.visitgeorge.com.
MONDAYS-SATURDAYS | Into mid-April
New art exhibits shine at galleries in Brunswick County
Both sites open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, and free:
▪ Acrylic and mixed media paintings by Mary Storms of Raleigh, through April 15 at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash, also with reception 1-4 p.m. Saturday. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
▪ Annual “High School Art Show” – with 90 works by youth from North, South, and West Brunswick high schools – Monday-April 14 at Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport. 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com.
SUNDAY | 03.19
Four churches host for special concerts on Sunday
▪ Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, celebrating Can-Am Days with blend of British music, 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, 901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business). 843-360-9446, 843-449-3384 or www.festivebrassofmyrtlebeach.org.
▪ “Arts at the Church” series, with Mark McCoy, biblical re-enactor, 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ “Seaside Friends in Concert II” – with Linda Ladrick, soprano, of Sunset Beach, N.C., among four singers – 4 p.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road S.W., Sunset Beach. $10. 910-579-5753 or seasideumc.org.
▪ Lenten Evensong, for Feast of St Joseph – with music for violin, organ and choir, in benefit for American Guild of Organists Grand Strand Chapter 2019 Southeast Regional Convention in Myrtle Beach – 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskerville Drive, Litchfield Beach, west of U.S. 17. 843-488-4251 or www.agograndstrand.org.
Comments