Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 14

Herb society to converse about rain gardens
The Low Country Herb Society meets monthly, this time with Rebecca Turk from Moore Botanical Garden, discussing rain gardens. Details: email sclchsnews@gmail.com.
Details: 9:30 a.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Annual dues $25.
CCU host for art auction, film, concert
Coastal Carolina University has three special events:
▪ Art auction benefit – with works created and donated by Osher Lifelong Living Institute instructors, students and staff – for Coastal Carolina University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at CCU’s Litchfield Education Center, 14427 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. $10 admission, and free for OLLI members. 843-349-2658 or email Osborne@coastal.edu.
▪ “Prisoner of the Mountains,” a Russian film, 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater of the Lib Jackson Student Union, Room A-110. Free. 843-349-2741, or email gschmidt@coastal.edu.
▪ For Women’s History Month, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway: “Women in Music: a Celebration of Women’s History Month,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Edwards Recital Hall, for $7, and other related activities Wednesday, and March 22 and 29, for free. 843-349-6919.
Ingram Planetarium celebrates Pi Day
Celebrate Pi Day – an international celebration of math and science on March 14, because the first three digits of the mathematical constant Pi are 3.14 – with hands-on, educational activities for children and adults to engage with mathematics. Also, Louis Rubbo from Coastal Carolina University will speak about the recent discovery of gravitational waves in honor of Albert Einstein, whose birthday was March 14. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org
Details: 7 p.m. at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free for this program.
Bullard brings laughs to Comedy Cabana
Ronnie Bullard, also known for his work on Carnival Cruise Lines ships, will perform nightly through Saturday, with Pat McCool and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday) at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.
