They make miracles happen for children, and have been for 15 years

It’s batter up for the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues’ 15-year anniversary. The spring season Opening Day and Celebrity Challenge is 10 a.m. Saturday at James C. Benton Miracle League Field, 690 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, off Oak Street, behind Pepper Geddings Recreation Center.
To register a player, for no charge, or inquire about volunteering, call 843-448-7712 or visit grandstrandmiracleleague.com.
Jennifer Averette, executive director of the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues, spoke of how crews “fill a hole for the special needs community.”
“For the players,” she said, “it is a place to make friends, to fit in completely and not feel like an outsider, to hear cheers and be valued as a team member. For the parents of players, we are their family, their outlet for real sociability and inclusion for their child.”
Q: Besides its founding sporting role, what has kept baseball as the flagship activity for Grand Strand Miracle Leagues, especially to welcome every spring and autumn?
A: The Miracle League is typically a baseball organization. ... Baseball is hope. ... You always, always have a chance. We were thrilled that the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers baseball team were 2016 NCAA champions. They waited a long time for this honor, and they pushed hard till the end, never giving up. That is a lesson for us all, one that Miracle League players demonstrate on the field every game, and in their daily lives.
We did add soccer and golf to our programs, but baseball will always be our main sport.
Q: How has access to soccer and golf made the Miracle Leagues’ outreach score even more points in encouraging athletic skills in people who might have thought they had a hurdle just to be able to play?
A: Individuals with any disability can play all of our sports, but these two newer programs might appeal to some individuals who might not want to play baseball. Soccer is so popular with youth, and with the help of Soccer Locker as our coaching sponsor and the CCU men’s and women’s soccer teams, soccer is our fastest growing program. ...
Golf has appealed to some new players as well. In the fall, we hold clinics at our Miracle League field, as well as two golf-swing practices at PGA Tour Superstore’s state-of-the-art performance practice center. For an on-course experience, we practice hitting and play a round at Cane Patch Par 3. The CCU men’s and women’s golf teams help us coach our golf players.
Q: What celebrities are lined up for opening day on March 18?
A: We have Mookie Wilson, who will pitch again for the third spring opener. William Hayward “Mookie” Wilson is a former Major League Baseball outfielder and coach best remembered as the who hit the ground ball that trickled through the Boston Red Sox’s Bill Buckner’s legs in the bottom of the 10th inning of game six of the 1986 World Series. Wilson was enshrined in the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 1996.
We always welcome Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes along with other members of the Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County representatives. Media celebrities from local TV and radio are always a favorite to be matched up as “Buddies” to our special players. Reggie Sanders, of the Reggie Sanders Foundation, our 2017 uniform sponsor, will be there as well. He has been a wonderful partner to our organization for several years now.
Q: What does it say about this community that the Miracle Leagues organization has a rotation of sponsors – entities that really care about making a difference?
A: Our community continues to embrace the Miracle Leagues on every level. ... We depend on game day sponsors, usually businesses or community organizations who bring out their employees and food to feed 200 of our players, families and volunteers after each game. Chick-fil-A has been the sponsor of our spring opener for several years now. ...
We believe that the entire Grand Strand community benefits from the Miracle Leagues. In addition to people with special needs, we are enhancing the lives of literally hundreds of volunteers who come out to play with the kids as “Buddies” or just to cheer them on. ... I think that they get as much out of the volunteer experience as the players do.
Q: For someone who wants to volunteer at games, what are the most important ways that kind soul helps with players who have disabilities?
A: The best thing one can do is be a “Buddy.” Buddies are our players’ biggest cheerleaders. Buddy volunteers can come to a game and be matched up with a special player. The buddy accompanies his or her player to home plate to cheer that player on, then runs from base to base cheering the whole way.
Adult and youth volunteers will build relationships and develop empathy that bridge differences. We create an environment for Buddies to learn how to communicate and interact with people who accomplish things differently, ... and they are touched by our players in a rare way.
Q: What is it about baseball that makes its play so team linked, through every pitch and hit – something seen so easily in Miracle League games?
A: We are giving our special needs community activities that they might not otherwise have. Our leagues promote sociability, exercise, confidence, friendship, and for all of our players, it’s family. Many of these players have played together for more than 10 years.
Parents and guardians will experience the joys of seeing their child have fun, grow and succeed, ... with other parents who understand the joys and challenges of raising a child with special needs.
Q: How many teams make up each season?
A: We have four teams that play on our specially adapted Miracle League field, and two advanced teams that play on an adjacent field, making six teams total. Our advanced team competes in the Special Olympics games each year. In 2016, they brought home the state championships in Columbia.
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
