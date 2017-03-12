Entertainment

March 12, 2017 3:00 PM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 13

Parental series starts at Waccamaw Library

Join “Let’s Get Started: Navigating a Path for your Children’s Success,” a three-part series with Sheri Smith, on the second Monday monthly through May (also on (also on April 10 and May 8). Reserve a seat: call 843-545-3623 or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.

Dine on pancakes to help Kiwanis club

The Socastee/St. James Kiwanis Club will have its annual Pancake Supper fundraiser for local youth causes. Details at 843-650-1030.

Details: 5-7 p.m. at Eggs Up Grill , 2520 U.S. 17 Business, Unit 1, Garden City Beach. $7.

‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ to fill CCU concert hall

See students in the ninth annual “Isn’t It Romantic?” concert, with Coastal Carolina University Concert and Chamber choirs. Details at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:

Details: 7:30 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $7.

Collector Cafe gallery host for art show

Through May 1, see the “Winter Art Show” – with landscape oils by Rob Crombie; Black pastel and charcoal drawings by Karen Edgar, Nicholas Hill, and Christian Pyle; acrylics by Peter Estes and Shannon Hallstein; Impressionist body sculptures by Lawrence Feir; Lowcountry oils by Michael Kennedy; monochromatic scenes by Connie Logan; geometrical abstracts by Yuriy Petrov; acrylic landscapes and portraits by Daniel Simeonov; and oil paintings by Michael Craig and Thomas Davis, gallery owners. Details at 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.

Details: At Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays. (Lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, dinner 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.)

Broadway Grand Prix races into spring

Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is back for a new year, open daily into summer, including this week: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Details at 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.

Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, across from Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

View more video

Entertainment Videos