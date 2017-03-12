Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 13

Parental series starts at Waccamaw Library
Join “Let’s Get Started: Navigating a Path for your Children’s Success,” a three-part series with Sheri Smith, on the second Monday monthly through May (also on (also on April 10 and May 8). Reserve a seat: call 843-545-3623 or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
Dine on pancakes to help Kiwanis club
The Socastee/St. James Kiwanis Club will have its annual Pancake Supper fundraiser for local youth causes. Details at 843-650-1030.
Details: 5-7 p.m. at Eggs Up Grill , 2520 U.S. 17 Business, Unit 1, Garden City Beach. $7.
‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ to fill CCU concert hall
See students in the ninth annual “Isn’t It Romantic?” concert, with Coastal Carolina University Concert and Chamber choirs. Details at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
Details: 7:30 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $7.
Collector Cafe gallery host for art show
Through May 1, see the “Winter Art Show” – with landscape oils by Rob Crombie; Black pastel and charcoal drawings by Karen Edgar, Nicholas Hill, and Christian Pyle; acrylics by Peter Estes and Shannon Hallstein; Impressionist body sculptures by Lawrence Feir; Lowcountry oils by Michael Kennedy; monochromatic scenes by Connie Logan; geometrical abstracts by Yuriy Petrov; acrylic landscapes and portraits by Daniel Simeonov; and oil paintings by Michael Craig and Thomas Davis, gallery owners. Details at 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.
Details: At Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays. (Lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, dinner 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.)
Broadway Grand Prix races into spring
Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is back for a new year, open daily into summer, including this week: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Details at 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.
Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, across from Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.
Comments