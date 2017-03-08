ESPN Radio adds FM signal; ‘Nash’ blends in more 1990s hits

Fans of “Mike & Mike in the Morning,” the ESPN Radio network show hosted by Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic, are not hearing things with those voices back on local FM radio, as they were until some station shuffles earlier this decade.
Alpha Media in Myrtle Beach, which carries the show 6-10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays on WRNN-AM 1450, also began simulcasts on 105.5 FM in the past month, with a signal reaching into parts of Georgetown and Brunswick counties.
Both frequencies air the whole ESPN Radio lineup as well. Those include other staple weekday shows with Dan Le Batard and Stugotz, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Ryen Russillo and Danny Kanell, 1-4 p.m. More details at www.espnmyrtlebeach.com.
Relive 1990s country gems
Fans of 1990s hit country music, with such artists as Wynonna Judd – who, with the Big Noise, will play at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Calvin Gilmore Theater in Myrtle Beach – have more air time beckoning their ears on WLFF-FM “Nash” 106.5, part of the Cumulus Myrtle Beach group of stations.
Lunch with “Nash ’90s,” noon-1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, with a whole hour of classic country. Also, the 1990s are sprinkled in gingerly on “Nash ’90s Weekends,” 10 a.m. Fridays-midnight Sundays. Details at www.nashfm1065.com.
Also, WLFF is among local Cumulus stations that air the weekly “Myrtle Beach Focus” public affairs show, with Joey Dee chatting with Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach’s city spokesman. Tune in 6:30-7 a.m. Saturdays on WDAI-FM “Kiss” 98.5, or 6-6:30 a.m. Sundays on WSEA-FM 100.3 “CBS Sports Radio,” WSYN-FM “Sunny” 103.1, WLFF-FM “Nash” 106.5, and WHSC-AM 1050 “Fox Sports Radio.”
Familiar voice in morning air chair
Marty Shirah, whose radio work through the years has included stations in Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, has joined WJXY-FM 93.9 “Carolina Country” as its morning drive host, 6-10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Shirah started at WJXY a week after its new owner, Colonial Media and Entertainment, of Bradford, Pa., in growing its Myrtle Beach station cluster, shifted the news-talk format on Feb. 13 to “Today’s New Country and Yesterday’s Throwbacks.” That embodies a mix of hits going back to the 1980s and ’90s, such as Mark Wills “Wish You Were Here,” which Shirah played Wednesday on his show. More information at www.colonial.fm/radio-group.
