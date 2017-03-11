Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 12

‘ShushCon,’ NOPI, two musicals in final day
▪ “ShushCon” game convention, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Full schedule at www.shushcon.com. Free. 843-545-3343, or email ddennis@gtcounty.org.
▪ Weeki Wachee Mermaids, from Florida, scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m., at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.
▪ NOPI (Number One Parts Inc.) Nationals Motorsports Supershow – gates open 11 a.m. – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, near Tanger Outlets and Carolina Forest. General admission $30; car entry fees vary. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com, and www.nopinationals.com.
▪ “Big Fish: A New Broadway Musical” this weekend: 3 and 7 p.m. at Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd. (S.C. 707), near Dick Pond Road. $12 general, $18 reserved. 843-293-2513, 843-293-9041 or www.socasteeperformingarts.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 3 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
‘Dirty Dancing’ in flashback movie series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “Dirty Dancing,” from 1987 – and full of hits by such artists as Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, Eric Carmen, and the late Patrick Swayze – March 12 and 15; “Young Frankenstein” (1971), March 19 and 22; “Labyrinth” (March 26 and 29); “The Never Ending Story” (April 2 and 5); “The Ten Commandments” (April 9 and 12); and “Hello, Dolly!” (April 16 and 19). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
The word for Starstruck Players: ‘Grease’
The Starstruck Players youth group present “Grease,” at 3 p.m. Sundays through March 19, and 7:30 p.m. March 17-18. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Details: At Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, or $12 students, including those with college ID.
Yoga studio takes ‘Journey Through Sound’
Join “A Journey Through Sound,” with Candace Ausherman. Details at 843-829-9636.
Details: 4-5:30 p.m. at Yoga In Common, 3062 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common. $25, with yoga mats, blankets and bolsters available.
Gilmore Theater welcomes Wynonna, Big Noise
Wynonna & the Big Noise will raise the roof with their sounds in concert. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com, and www.wynonna.com.
Details: 6 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $55.90, $63.43 or $80.63.
Comments