Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 11

‘ShushCon,’ ‘St. Pat’s parade among outings
▪ “ShushCon” game convention, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Full schedule at www.shushcon.com. Free. 843-545-3343, or email ddennis@gtcounty.org.
▪ St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, Saturday on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, with parade at 9 a.m., and festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Also: contests for leprechauns (adults only) and shepherd’s pie eating at 2:15 and 2:30 p.m., respectively (Register for either by 1:30 p.m. at information booth at Hillside Drive or 2 p.m. near Flynn’s Irish Tavern, 421 Main St.). 843-280-5584, 843-280-5673 or parks.nmb.us.
▪ Surfside Beach “BBQ Festival,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Surfside Drive. Free admission. 843-650-9548 or www.surfsidebeach.org.
▪ Irish Fest, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common. Free admission. 843-267-7443 or myrtlebeachbeerfest.com/irish-fest-2/, and 843-839-3500 or www.marketcommonmb.com.
▪ “Circus Themed Fun Day,” 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Georgetown County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, 95 Academy Ave., Georgetown. Free, including pizza lunch. Reservations at 843-283-3033, or email diane.owens@sos-healthcare.com.
▪ “Remember When Oldies Fest,” noon-5 p.m., with music by The Holiday Band, and Tommy & Christina Black Duo, at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8; bring two food donations for food bank for $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
Museum lectures cover war history, cetaceans
▪ Herbert “Bing” Chambers., speaking on S.C. Confederate soldiers, subject of his book, “And Were the Glory of Their Times,” 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Dolphins vs. Porpoises,” with Maria Knapik, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-575-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Students shine in musicals, exhibit, rodeo
▪ “Big Fish: A New Broadway Musical” this weekend: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd. (S.C. 707), near Dick Pond Road. $12 general, $18 reserved. 843-293-2513, 843-293-9041 or www.socasteeperformingarts.com.
▪ S.C. Eastern Region Y.A.M. (Youth Art Month) Art Show, with more than 120 works by students from 25 schools across three counties, through March 16 at Conway Glass, 708 12th Ave., Conway – with awards and reception, 6-8 p.m. Saturday for elementary/middle schoolers., Gallery open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and March 13-16. Free. 843-248-4527, or email barb@conwayglass.com or jenpierce83@yahoo.com.
▪ Starstruck Players’ “Grease,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 17-18, and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 19, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, or $12 students, including those with college ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
▪ S.C. High School Rodeo Association event, 8 p.m. (Gates open 6 p.m. at RES-LES Farms, 1208 Gilbert Road, about 3 miles south of Conway, west from U.S. 701, past Harper Road. $10 ages 6 and older (students who quote a Bible verse receive $5 admission), and free ages 5 and younger. 843-241-3155, or schsrodeo.org.
Mermaids, home tour bound to open eyes wide
▪ Weeki Wachee Mermaids, from Florida, scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher.
▪ “Spring Tour of Homes” – benefiting Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, covering six Myrtle Beach residences – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $45 advance or $50 day of tour. (Also, buffet luncheon at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, available for tour patrons, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., for $22 per person, with reservations made with museum.) See maps, including parking and shuttle details for three homes, at myrtlebeachartmuseum.org. 843-238-2510.
Shows span Myrtle Beach Speedway, stages
▪ NOPI (Number One Parts Inc.) Nationals Motorsports Supershow – Saturday-Sunday (gates open 11 a.m.) – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, near Tanger Outlets and Carolina Forest. Weekend pass for general admission $30; car entry fees vary. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com, and www.nopinationals.com.
▪ Newsboys, 6 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church,2901 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, just west of Myrtle Beach. $25 general admission. 843-945-9440 or www.mygroundzero.com.
▪ Drifters, Coasters and Platters, 7 p.m. (also on Sept. 30), at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $35.95, $43.95 or $49.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23 plus fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair” audience participation murder-mystery comedy, 8 p.m. Saturday, and March 16-18 and 24-25, and 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
Carolina Improv Company juggles lineup
Carolina Improv Company presents, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, March 11, 18 and 25 (also, “Random Acts of Improv Comedy,” March 24), for $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com or $15 at door; and “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show on March 15 and 22, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance online) and $13 ages 4-11. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
Comments