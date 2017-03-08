Wynonna & the Big Noise energize stages nationwide, including Myrtle Beach, this Sunday

Known for hits as “No One Else on Earth,” and “I Saw the Light,” Wynonna Judd will bring the Big Noise to energize this Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.
On tour nationwide into late October, and promoting their debut CD, “Wynonna & the Big Noise,” released last year by Curb Records, the quintet will play at 6 p.m. at the Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at the junction of U.S. 17. Buy tickets at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
With a recording career into its fourth decade, begun in the 1980s with dozens of country duets with her mother, Naomi Judd, including “Mama, He’s Crazy” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Old Days),” Wynonna Judd was so kind to field some questions by email from the road this past week.
Q: Kentucky sure can write its own book on being the birthplace of iconic female artists, such as you and your mother, Rosemary Clooney, Jackie DelShannon, and cousins Crystal Gayle, Loretta Lynn and Patty Loveless. How has that shared homeland made a difference in the musical styles that you’ve carried on through your own music through the years?
A: Growing up in Appalachia, I listened to big band and the stuff my grandparents were going dancing to on the weekends. We bought music from the used record bins. Those mountain harmonies were some of my earliest influences in music, and now we’re losing our legends. George Jones was my very first concert. Mom and I opened for Merle Haggard in 1984.
I was raised in the era of country music when you could turn on the radio and know within the first 10 seconds who it was. I just did a show for Randy Travis, and all these people showed up to honor him. Loretta Lynn called me a few months ago and told me she loved me – three times (I counted.). What I’m saying is: We show up for one another in country music. That’s what I love the most.
Q: What’s the greatest attribute from singing with your mother that ticks in your heart and mind when singing on stage or in the studio, even if we fans do not notice?
A: Well let me just say, it’s hard to get in trouble when your mother is sleeping 5 feet away from you on the bus. Those years were truly some of my favorite musical moments. I still miss her every night on stage and I sing Judd music every night to remind me of how blessed I am.
Q: Recording with your husband, Cactus Moser – also the producer, bandleader and drummer – how has the “Wynonna & the Big Noise” album unleashed a whole new chapter of creativity for you?
A: I have a newfound passion for what God gave me the gift to do. Before, it used to be about practice, practice, practice, and making sure that everything was perfect. Cactus produced this new record and brought me to a place of centeredness and honesty.
We literally recorded this album in a little shed behind our house. Cactus told the band and me, “We’re going to go in, press record, and see what happens.” He stripped me all of the usual gimmicks and challenged me in a way that no on ever has musically. I let whatever came to me just fly.
If you go
WHO: Wynonna & the Big Noise
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – home of “The Carolina Opry,” “Time Warp,” and “Thunder and Light” with All That!
HOW MUCH: $55.90, $63.43 or $80.63.
OTHER GUEST CONCERTS: Each at 6 p.m., at various prices – Charlie Daniels Band, March 26; and Gaither Vocal Band, Oct. 15.
INFORMATION: 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com, and www.wynonna.com.
