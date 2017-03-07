Entertainment

March 7, 2017 12:37 PM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Richie Minervini, 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m., 843-293-3558.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center

201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Lee Greenwood, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.

Hard Rock Cafe

1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, The Special Blend Experience, 8 p.m. 843-946-0007.

House of Blues

4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Dropkick Murphys, 6:30 p.m. $25-$60. Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Doc Simons Band, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Atwater, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Coasters, Drifters and The Platters, 7 p.m. $35.95-$49.95. 843-272-1111.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Al Yountz, 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m., 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

House of Blues

4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. The Expendables, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Oracle Blue, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Reggie O’Sullivan, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Sunday

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 3 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Wynonna and the Big Noise, 6 p.m. $55.90-$63.43. 843-913-4000.

Monday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Tuesday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

House of Blues

4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Wednesday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Craven Duo, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Castaway’s Bar and Grill

833 Front St., Georgetown, Rich Johnson Duo, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 843-527-8000.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Florence Little Theatre

417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.

House of Blues

4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Rising Tides at Waters Edge

1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.

