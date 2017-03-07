Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Richie Minervini, 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m., 843-293-3558.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Lee Greenwood, 7:30 p.m. 843-661-1720.
Hard Rock Cafe
1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, The Special Blend Experience, 8 p.m. 843-946-0007.
House of Blues
4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Dropkick Murphys, 6:30 p.m. $25-$60. Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Doc Simons Band, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Atwater, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Coasters, Drifters and The Platters, 7 p.m. $35.95-$49.95. 843-272-1111.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Al Yountz, 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m., 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
House of Blues
4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. The Expendables, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Oracle Blue, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Reggie O’Sullivan, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 3 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Wynonna and the Big Noise, 6 p.m. $55.90-$63.43. 843-913-4000.
Monday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Tuesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
House of Blues
4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Wednesday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Craven Duo, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Soccastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Castaway’s Bar and Grill
833 Front St., Georgetown, Rich Johnson Duo, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 843-527-8000.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ronnie Bullard, $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Barefoot in the Park, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 843-662-3731.
House of Blues
4640 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Rising Tides at Waters Edge
1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.
