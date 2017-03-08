Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 9

Author speaks at Sunset River Marketplace
Carole O’Neill, author of the novel “Hidden Truth: A Seaside Murder,” will speak as part of the “Coffee With the Authors” series. Reservations required at 910-575-5999. Details at www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
Details: 10-11 a.m. at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash.
FPC series concludes with ‘Subway to Broadway’
The Promenades Concert Series concludes with “From the Subway to Broadway with Love,” by the FPC Players and band. Details at 843-448-4496 or www.fpcconcerts.com.
Details: 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. If available, tickets sold 15 minutes at door before concert, for $15.
Cruise-in rolls at Lincoln Park Bar & Grill
Join Hot Rod Promotions for a cruise-in. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Lincoln Park Bar & Grill, 8739 U.S 17 S., a mile south of S.C. 544, west of Surfside Beach. Free.
‘Big Fish’ makes big catch at Socastee High
Students will star in “Big Fish: A New Broadway Musical” this weekend: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Details at 843-293-2513, 843-293-9041 or www.socasteeperformingarts.com.
Details: At Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd. (S.C. 707), near Dick Pond Road. $12 general, $18 reserved.
Coastal Camera Club convenes in Shallotte
The Coastal Carolina Camera Club meets on the second Tuesday monthly, this time with a two-part program: “What’s Wrong with this Picture” and “Camera Settings Drill.” Details at 910-287-6311 or www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C.
GTS Theatre rotates two musical tributes
The GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel – continues its spring slate of musicals, with this schedule in the next weeks and a half. Prices vary by show. Details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com:
▪ “Beach Party” 1960s tribute, 7 p.m. Thursdays.
▪ “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays – also 2 p.m. this Saturday and Tuesday.
Charlotte native spends weekend at comedy club
Paul Hooper, a Charlotte native, opens for three nights: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, for $15.
Toby Keith performs in rebooked Florence concert
Escape to see Toby Keith, with Waterloo Survival, in a concert postponed from Sept. 22. Details at 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com.
Details: 7 p.m. at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. Tickets start at $20.
Comments