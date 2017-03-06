Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 7

Museum lecture covers ‘Bountiful Lowcountry’
On a “First Tuesday” series lecture, Martha Zierden, a curator at The Charleston Museum, will cover “Bountiful Lowcountry: The Archaeology of Foodways in Charleston.” Details at 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.
Details: 5:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Museum, 632 Prince St., Georgetown. $5.
Fisheries specialist discusses ‘Brunswick Catch’
The “Sand Bar Lecture Series,” continues with ““Brunswick Catch,” with Scott Baker Jr., a fisheries extension specialist with the N.C. Sea Grant Program based at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington Center for Marine Science. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: 6 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Stamp club welcomes anyone interested in hobby
The Myrtle Beach Stamp Club will meet at 7 PM at the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Dues are $10.00. . Info: (843) 347-0087 or lilfort@sccoast.net
Details: 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Annual dues $10.
Kennel club gathers at Friendly’s Restaurant
The Myrtle Beach Kennel Club meets on the first Tuesday every month. Details at 843-902-6338 or www.myrtlebeachkennelclub.com.
Details: 7 p.m. at Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. (Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to buy, join dinner beforehand.)
Minervini, Yountz each headline at Comedy Cabana
Richie Minervini will perform nightly Tuesday-Friday, and Al Yountz on Saturday, each with with Kristi McHugh and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. daily (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday) at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.
Collector Cafe gallery host for art show
Through May 1, take in a “Winter Art Show” – with landscape oils by Rob Crombie; Black pastel and charcoal drawings by Karen Edgar, Nicholas Hill, and Christian Pyle; acrylics by Peter Estes and Shannon Hallstein; Impressionist body sculptures by Lawrence Feir; Lowcountry oils by Michael Kennedy; monochromatic scenes by Connie Logan; geometrical abstracts by Yuriy Petrov; acrylic landscapes and portraits by Daniel Simeonov; and oil paintings by Michael Craig and Thomas Davis, gallery owners. Details at 843-449-9370 at collectorscafeandgallery.com.
Details: At Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays. (Lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, dinner 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.)
