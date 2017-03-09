As community hubs, libraries book various events, honor veterans

Libraries continue turning new pages in the 21st century. They’re so much more than banks of books; they’re community hubs – for free concerts, workshops, movies, game nights, art exhibits, and even sales of donated used wares such as CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.
The city of Myrtle Beach’s planned move of Chapin Memorial Library from 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway to a downtown “superblock” site, with EdVenture’s relocation of the local branch of the Children’s Museum of South Carolina, aim to engage not only a business district, but families to frequent community resources anchored in a library.
Play “Topics Trivia” at Chapin Library, 4-6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday monthly. At Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch in Litchfield Beach, a three-part “Let’s Get Started: Navigating a Path for your Children’s Success” monthly series starts at 10 p.m. Monday. That’s also where an exhibit by David E. Fattaleh of Pawleys Island, a former photography manager for the West Virginia Division of Tourism, continues through April. Brunswick County Library will present five guests in “Authors Out of Carolina,” 1 p.m. Friday at the Hickmans Crossroads branch in Calabash, N.C. Get full schedules of programs at your local library.
Also, for patrons who check out Horry County Memorial Library, based in Conway with 10 branch locations – such as in Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach and Socastee – look this spring for its new library card design, honoring veterans.
Consider the adjective in the library system’s title, as documented on page 156 in Catherine H. Lewis’ book, “Horry County, South Carolina, 1730-1993,” published by the University of South Carolina Press. That word, Memorial, honors all veterans and service personnel from Horry County, and has been in the name “right from the start” in the 1940s, said Clifton W. Boyer, director of the library system.
“I literally cannot think of a better way,” Boyer said, “to honor military service than naming the most democratic institution ever created by man after the very people that defend our rights.”
‘Honoring Those Who Serve’
The new card design, touting “Honoring Those Who Serve” in script, came from some teacher-student initiatives, Boyer said. He had asked Marlo Frazier, a friend and a digital design teacher at Horry County Schools’ Academy for Technology and Academics, near Loris, for help on the artistic side. Last spring, Frazier gave 17 11th-graders a final exam that consisted of designing this library card.
“She had me come out and pitch the idea,” Boyer said, “and they treated me as a customer and asked all kinds of questions, and then went to work creating their designs.”
Brody Crowe’s submission, with the iconic flag raising at Iwo Jima from World War II – as seen in the statue at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington, D.C. – was chosen.
“His card was simple,” Boyer said, “ and he used what has to be the most iconic of all war memorials, which was brilliant because when you see that, you automatically think veterans and sacrifice.”
Frazier said her school’s digital art and design program, with projects produced “in house” on a slew of modern equipment and devices, lets students “learn all the foundations” for whatever direction they design in their future. They work on various projects for clientele across the community, with pitches and specs made to the whole class. Those guests included the library system’s Boyer, who laid out “the back story” for the new library card.
For the preparation of this final exam, students “had to do research and go through the creative process,” said Frazier, who calls her program “creative technology.” She said the students’ individual designs were narrowed down to about three, then with Boyer, a final choice made, with its purple color theme.
Frazier spoke of graphic design’s omnipresence and need in so many fields, including the military, and its visibility in places such as signs, parks, billboards, wrapping paper, and social media.
Frazier and Boyer each praised all the participants for envisioning ideas for the new library card with such professional looking caliber.
“The school’s digital arts program is really incredible,” Boyer said, “and there are talented kids out there doing impressive design work.”
In mid-February, Horry County Memorial Library placed an order for its first run of the new cards, so patrons will soon have a choice of cards when they sign up, or people can replace their current card with the new one for just $1, Boyer said.
Either way, hand it to students in Frazier’s classes for their enterprise in promoting the library system. The current logos and library cards – which are sea blue in color, framed by a live oak on the left side, and sabal palm on the right, underscored with the words “Inform. Empower. Transform.” – reflect designs, as Frazier and Boyer pointed out, that inventive tees produced at the start of this decade.
Check out your local library for its latest calendar of events:
Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. 843-918-1275 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
Horry County Memorial Library (www.hcml.org)
▪ Aynor – 500 Ninth Ave. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 843-358-3324.
▪ Bucksport – 7657 U.S. 701 S., south of Conway. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 843-397-1950.
▪ Carolina Forest – 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., east of U.S. 501. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. 843-915-5282.
▪ Conway – 801 Main St. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. 843-915-7323 (READ).
▪ Green Sea Floyds – 5331 S.C. 9. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 843-392-0994.
▪ Little River – In Ralph H. Ellis County Complex Building, 107 S.C. 57 N. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 843-399-5541.
▪ Loris – 4316 Main St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 843-756-8101.
▪ North Myrtle Beach – 910 First Ave. S. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 843-915-5281.
▪ Socastee – 141 707-Connector Road, between S.C. 707 and S.C. 544. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. 843-215-4700.
▪ Surfside Beach – 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. (Also, Friends of Surfside Beach Library book sale, 4-6 p.m. second Wednesday monthly.)
▪ Bookmobile – Based at county library administration, 1008 Fifth Ave., Conway, making rounds countywide at pre-arranged sites, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon Fridays. 843-248-1544, or email toddjo@horrycounty.org .
Georgetown County Library (georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov)
▪ Georgetown (main branch), 405 Cleland St. (843-545-3300); and Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard (843-545-3623) – each 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and through May, 2-5 p.m. Sundays.
▪ Andrews – 105 N. Morgan St. 9 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 843-545-3621.
▪ Carvers Bay –13048 Choppee Road, Hemingway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 843-545-3515.
▪ Bookmobile – Countywide routes; see schedule through April, online.
Brunswick County Library (www.brunswickcountync.gov/library/)
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and except for Calabash and Southport branches, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays:.
▪ Hickmans Crossroads – 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C. 910-575-0173.
▪ Rourk – 5068 Main St., Shallotte, N.C. 910-754-6578.
▪ G.V. Barbee Sr. – 8200 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, N.C. 910-278-4283.
▪ Margaret & James Harper Jr. – 109 W. Moore St., Southport, N.C. 910-457-6237.
