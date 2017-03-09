NOPI, Street Rodders rev up annual outings | Best Bets

FRIDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 03.10, 03.16
Wheels roll for NOPI, ‘Run to the Sun,’ Broadway Grand Prix
▪ Third annual NOPI (Number One Parts Inc.) Nationals Motorsports Supershow – Friday (gates open 4 p.m. to spectators) and Saturday-Sunday (open 11 a.m. each) – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, near Tanger Outlets and Carolina Forest. Three-day pass for general admission $25 advance (until 4 p.m. Thursday), $30 at gate; car entry fees vary. Also, Big Smo concert at 8 p.m. Friday, for $20 extra. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com, and www.nopinationals.com.
▪ 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders’ “Run to the Sun” Car and Truck Show – benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and National Multiple Sclerosis Society – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16-18 at former Myrtle Square Mall site, on Kings Highway, between 21st and 29th avenues North, in Myrtle Beach. Free to see. Car registration 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16-17 and 8-11 a.m. March 18 for $45, only at Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., just west of Myrtle Beach and along Intracoastal Waterway, off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway. Parking also available nearby at Broadway at the Beach, with shuttle loops every 15 minutes. 843-669-3564, 843-665-4401, 843-687-8118 or www.peedeestreetrodders.com.
▪ Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park, 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, across from Broadway at the Beach.open daily into summer, with this schedule for the next two weeks through March 23: noon-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-8 p.m. Saturdays-Wednesdays. Various pricing options. 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, TUESDAY | 03.10, 03.11, 03.14
Celebrate ‘3-in-1 Day,’ St. Pat’s parade/fest, Women’s History Month
▪ “3-in-1 Day” – celebrating Brookgreen Gardens founders Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington and their shared birthday and wedding date – noon-5 p.m. Friday – at their former winter home, Atalaya, in Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach. $10 – benefiting Friends of Huntington Beach State Park (www.friendshbsp.com) funding toward new exhibits in park’s planned rebuild of nature center (destroyed by last summer by fire from lightning) – plus park admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger. 843-235-8755 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
▪ Surfside Beach “BBQ Festival,” 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on Surfside Drive. Free admission. 843-650-9548 or www.surfsidebeach.org.
▪ North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, Saturday on Main Street, with parade at 9 a.m. –with grand marshals Amber Campbell, a three-time Olympian in track and field, and Alan Connie, a former North Myrtle Beach High School and Coastal Carolina University coach – and festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Also: contests for leprechauns (adults only) and shepherd’s pie eating at 2:15 and 2:30 p.m., respectively (Register for either by 1:30 p.m. at information booth at Hillside Drive or 2 p.m. near Flynn’s Irish Tavern, 421 Main St.). 843-280-5584, 843-280-5673 or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/festivals/st-patricks-day-parade-and-festival/.
▪ Irish Fest, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common. Free admission. 843-267-7443 or myrtlebeachbeerfest.com/irish-fest-2/, and 843-839-3500 or www.marketcommonmb.com.
▪ Women’s History Month events at Coastal Carolina University, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, including “Women in Music: a Celebration of Women’s History Month,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Edwards Recital Hall, for $7, and other activities March 15, 22 and 29, for free. 843-349-6919.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY | 03.10-03.11
‘Fatal Fifties’ play opens; special guests visit two stages
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “The Fatal Fifties Affair” audience participation murder-mystery comedy, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and March 16-18 and 24-25, and 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $18. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Newsboys, 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church,2901 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, just west of Myrtle Beach. $25 general admission. 843-945-9440 or www.mygroundzero.com.
▪ Drifters, Coasters and Platters, 7 p.m. Saturday (also on Sept. 30), at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $35.95, $43.95 or $49.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, TUESDAY | 03.10-03.11, 03.14
Gallery receptions honor youth art, native Russian’s exhibits
▪ S.C. Eastern Region Y.A.M. (Youth Art Month) Art Show, with more than 120 works by students from 25 schools across three counties, Friday-March 16 at Conway Glass, 708 12th Ave., Conway – with awards and receptions, each 6-8 p.m., for high schoolers on Friday and elementary/middle schoolers on Saturday, Gallery open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 13-16. Free. 843-248-4527, or email barb@conwayglass.com or jenpierce83@yahoo.com.
▪ Opening reception for exhibit of artworks by Elena Spry – who was born and raised in Russia – that will stay on display through June, 4-6 p.m. Friday at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. – which is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ Art auction benefit for Coastal Carolina University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at CCU’s Litchfield Education Center, 14427 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. $10, and free for OLLI members. 843-349-2658 or email Osborne@coastal.edu.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 03.10-03.12
Special events include ‘ShushCon,’ ‘Spring Tour of Homes’
▪ Second annual “ShushCon” game convention, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Full schedule at www.shushcon.com. Free. 843-545-3343, or email ddennis@gtcounty.org.
▪ 17th annual “Spring Tour of Homes” – benefiting Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, covering six Myrtle Beach residences – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $45 advance or $50 day of tour. See maps, including parking and shuttle details for three homes, at myrtlebeachartmuseum.org. 843-238-2510.
▪ “Circus Themed Fun Day,” 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, 95 Academy Ave., Georgetown. Free, including pizza lunch. Reservations at 843-283-3033, or email diane.owens@sos-healthcare.com.
▪ “A Journey Through Sound,” with Candace Ausherman, 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Yoga In Common, 3062 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common. $25, with yoga mats, blankets and bolsters available. 843-829-9636.
Comments