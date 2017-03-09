Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 10

‘Spring Into Style’ lunch helps senior center
Lunch at the “Spring Into Style” Fashion Show, in a benefit to help feed homebound senior citizens across Horry County. Johnny Walker from WGTR-FM “Gator” 107.9 is host. Details at 843-626-3991.
Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10.
Special events at two Myrtle Beach city sites
▪ “The Queen of Katwe” movie, for adults, 1:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ At Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus (843-918-2380): “Central Intelligence” movie, for adults, 3 p.m., for free; and social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m., for $7 (570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com).
High School rodeo spans two nights
The third annual S.C. High School Rodeo Association event in Horry County will include bulls, saddle broncs, bareback, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrels, poles, breakaway roping, and goat tying, also with Carolina Stars Trick Riders performances. Details from host venue at 843-241-3155, or schsrodeo.org.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Gates open 6 p.m. daily) at RES-LES Farms, 1208 Gilbert Road, about 3 miles south of Conway, west from U.S. 701, past Harper Road. $10 ages 6 and older (students who quote a Bible verse receive $5 admission), and free ages 5 and younger.
Final run for ‘Priscilla’ musical in Conway
Theatre of the Republic’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: At Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23, plus ticketing fees.
Youth star in ‘Big Fish,’ ‘Grease’ musicals
▪ “Big Fish: A New Broadway Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd. (S.C. 707), near Dick Pond Road. $12 general, $18 reserved. 843-293-2513, 843-293-9041 or www.socasteeperformingarts.com.
▪ Starstruck Players’ “Grease,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 19, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, or $12 students, including those with college ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Church, Calabash VFW serve Lenten dinners
Lenten fish fry dinners are served Fridays through:
▪ April 7 – 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church hall, 1100 Eighth Ave N., North Myrtle Beach, with $10 fish or pasta plates, and takeout available. 843-249-2356.
▪ April 14 – 5-7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. $11 for haddock, french fries, and coleslaw, and clam chowder for additional $2. 910-579-3577.
Boathouse host for ‘Free Show Friday’ weekly
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Blaire Hanks on March 10, Muscadine Bloodline on March 17, Jordan Rager on March 24, and Cody Webb on March 31. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or www.boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
Lee Greenwood to perform in Florence
Escape to see Lee Greenwood, known for such hits as “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “I.O.U.” and “Ring Around Your Finger.” Details at 843-661-4444 or www.fmupac.org.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. $25 or $45.
Final weekend for Weeki Wachee mermaids’ visit
Weeki Wachee Mermaids, special guests from Florida, have scheduled shows at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Details at 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher, and www.floridastateparks.org/park/Weeki-Wachee.
Details: At N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, plus tax: $10.95 ages 13-61, $9.95 seniors and military, $8.95 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
